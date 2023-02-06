Zara responds to Love Island Casa Amor return rumors: “I need to find a man!”

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown has opened the door for a shock Love Island return in Casa Amor, responding to fan protests and petitions.

Love Island fans have been spamming social media with Zara return requests ever since the bombshell was dumped by Tom Clare in a recoupling.

Thousands of messages calling the show boring after her exit will be heard loud and clear by viewers, and now, Zara herself has thrown it on the toes of ITV producers.

Zara returning to Love Island 2023?

During an appearance on Capital radio, Zara was asked: “A lot of people are wanting you to go back in, with Casa Amor…”

She replied: “Oh my God… Listen, I don’t mind. I would literally be up for it. I think it would be great but that’s up to the producers.

“No, I wouldn’t say no… Not at all! I need to find a man, I want to find a man.”

The clip was reshared by eastfan16 on Twitter, as seen below.

The 25-year-old also confirmed the islander that would be top of her hitlist in a bombshell return, saying Jordan came in and was her type “to a tee” – and that she would like to chat to him on the outside when he leaves the show.

Whether or not the return of the biggest bombshell in Season 9 has got one more iconic strut left in her remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, though, fans would take her back in a heartbeat.

Over to you, ITV producers.