Love Island USA fans divided as former islander returns for Season 6

Rob Rausch is coming back for Love Island USA Season 6, and fans are about as torn as an audience can be.

After quite the wait, Love Island USA is back for Season 6 and brand-new since Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules is taking over as the host.

The list of the islanders entering the villa (which doesn’t include the upcoming bombshells) was announced, and it is full of hopeful and dynamic singles.

One person instantly stood out from the rest though, and that’s because viewers have seen him on their screens before.

Rob Rausch, who fans may remember from Season 5, is coming back and people don’t know how to feel about his return.

Rob Rausch is returning to Love Island USA Season 6.

On June 4, Love Island USA fans took to Reddit to share their reactions to Rob making his way to the villa for the second time around, and their views are mixed.

While some are all for the exciting shake-up in the lineup, others are counting down the days until he’s off their screens.

One fan wrote, “Everyone was saying last year that Rob should have been an OG and not a Casa boy. I’m excited to see him get another shot as an OG.”

Another fan countered, “I can almost 100% guarantee he will be hated by the public if he stays longer than the first dumping, it’s almost inevitable.”

Rob wasn’t exactly a star from Season 5, but he is affectionately remembered as the show’s first and probably only ever Snake Wrangler looking for love.

After making his debut in Casa Amor, he was dumped just a few days afterward when he didn’t make any sustainable connections with the girls.

Nonetheless, viewers will see how Rob does in the villa this time around, and if the other islanders manage to recognized him from his debut. His experience on the show could possibly affect his chances at romance this season.