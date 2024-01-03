Why was Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown cut from Love Island: All-Stars?

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown Won’t be featured on Love Island: All-Stars. Here’s why.

Filming a season or two of Love Island doesn’t automatically mean you’ll be invited back for All-Stars seasons.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown just opened up about getting cut from Love Island: All-Stars in a candid YouTube video.

What exactly did she get removed from the lineup? These are the details.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown won’t be part of Love Island: All Stars.

Zara shared a YouTube video revealing that she was removed from the Love Island: All-Stars lineup. She said, “Of course, it would have been nice to have been given a chance to go back into the villa.”

She then explained that she was looking forward to a second chance at finding love. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out in her favor.

Zara continued, “I have recently been informed that I did not make the cut. But it’s all good. I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. If my reappearance on the show isn’t meant to be.

“It just means that I’m destined to take a different path. When one door closes, another one will surely open.”

Since the video is still so new, reactions from devoted fans haven’t flooded in quite yet. She did receive a small handful of comments from supportive reality TV lovers, though.

One person wrote, “Yes Zara!! We love you! You’re better than love island all stars we all know you for who you are and that’s all that matters. do you want?”

Another added, “Regardless u held it down u should be proud of yourself.”

Since Zara won’t be returning to a life of reality TV cameras anytime soon, she’s staying busy doing other things.

According to her Instagram bio, she’s an actress, an artist, and a creative who serves as an ambassador for Fashion Nova and House of Carats.