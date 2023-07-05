Love Island fans confused as Casa Amor girl goes “missing”: “She’s enjoying her free holiday”

Eagle-eyed Love Island watchers clocked that one islander in particular hasn’t been getting much screen time, and they’ve been wondering if she’s enjoying the “free holiday.”

On Love Island, screen time is vital if you want to make an impact on the audience, and the fan favorites are usually the people who’ve caught the most love from the editing team.

However, one of the cast hasn’t been able to get the same treatment as others, and has been relegated so much that some viewers think she might be “missing”.

Love Island fans enquire about “missing” Islander

The Islander that viewers are worried about is Danielle, who hasn’t been given much of an opportunity to show what she’s made of since entering the villa.

25-year-old Danielle Mazhindu turned quite a few heads when she entered the villa on last Sunday’s episode after her appearance at Casa Amor.

However, viewers haven’t been able to see much of her since then, because the powers that be haven’t given her much screen time at all.

One viewer pointed this out on Twitter, saying: “Where is this girl?? I haven’t even seen her in the background.”

Several fans in the replies also thought her absence was weird, with another user saying: “Producers must’ve turned her mic off cause there’s no way the girl hasn’t spoken a sentence.”

Another person joked that the producers “had Danielle holding the camera” to film the other islanders.

Hopefully Danielle gets more time to shine in future episodes, though time might be running out for her to make an impact on the guys.

