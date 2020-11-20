 YouTubers view counting video surpasses 25 million mark - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

YouTubers view counting video surpasses 25 million mark

Published: 20/Nov/2020 16:42

by Marco Rizzo
Youtube: Tom Scott

Share

youtube

Very few educational Youtube channels can consistently create viral content like bloggers or gamers on the platform, but Tom Scott is the exception.

Tom Scott is a famous British Youtuber, active on the platform since 2006 he has focused on the production of great quality educational videos over the years.

Usually picking a relatively amusing topic in History or an obscure concept in Linguistics or Science, he travels to a relevant location and explains the topic with the help of experts in a way that is accessible to the majority of people.

Otherwise, you might also remember him as a candidate in the 2010 British General Election as he ran for a Parliament seat in London with the alias of ‘Mad Cap’n Tom’.

Mad Captain Tom Scott
Youtube: Tom Scott
Mad Cap’n Tom earned 84 votes in 2010

Earlier this year he appeared in front of the White Cliffs of Dover and presented a simple bot programmed to constantly update the title of the video with the current number of views it held.

The video has recently crashed the 25 Million view mark.

In the Video Titled “This Video Has x Views,” Tom explains the change that the internet experienced after social media websites allowed users to interact with their systems through APIs and how quickly that changed after the users started misusing this new tool.

The code that Tom wrote is one example of the ways bots can be used for positive means, in contrast to the harassment they can cause especially in the modern age, and the effect of social media on public opinion.

And while in the video he says his code will eventually fail, it still works perfectly.

The video then moves into a discussion about entropy and the eventual end of everything around us.

It took a little over seven months for Tom Scott’s video to hit the 25 million mark, quickly becoming the second most viewed video on his channel. Unfortunately, it will take 15 million more to match his most-viewed production, eating garlic bread from space.

Pokemon

Twitch streamer loses it after ruining rare expensive Pokemon card

Published: 20/Nov/2020 15:25

by Connor Bennett
Wesbtw from Twitch and a Gigantamax Pikachu from Pokemon
Twitter: Wesbtw1/Pokemon

Share

Twitch streamer Wesbtw was left fuming after he managed to pack a $200 Pikachu card but had to ruin it because a viewer had paid for the pack to be bent before opening. 

In recent months, classic Pokemon cards have become all the rage again. Collectors from all over have been benefiting as people are spending absurd amounts to chase the holy grail cards.

Some have the pockets to just go direct and purchase an incredible card for an insane price, while others are chasing that rush of opening packs in the hopes of getting something incredible that might be worth a life-changing amount. Though, not everyone can pack a PSA 10 Chirozard or Blastoise and make thousands.

Instead, some collectors have to settle for a smaller amount. However, in the case of Twitch streamer Wesbtw, that profit was completely taken away because of a donation from a viewer. 

Screenshot of a 1999 1st edition booster box from the Pokemon Trading Card Game.
The Pokemon Company / Wizards of the Coast
The booster box from 1999 is now worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The streamer, who has over 29,000 followers on Twitch, had a donation incentive in place where, if a viewer donated $50, he would bend the pack before revealing its contents. 

A viewer decided to take him up on that offer nearly three hours into his stream as he opened a Pokemon Sword and Shield Vivid Voltage pack. Wesbtw was pained to see the result of the bend, but it only got worse as he revealed his last card – a rare rainbow-themed VMax version of Pikachu.

He threw the card on the desk before putting his head in his hands and slumping in his card – resulting in the streamer sliding onto his floor. “Oh my God, it actually f**king happened,” Wesbtw called out, lamenting his luck at bending the card. 

For anyone out of the loop on the newer Pokemon cards, the one that the streamer is worth around $250, so he was set to make a nice chunk of change. However, the damage tanks the value somewhat. 

Even a round of 50 gifted subs to his channel couldn’t brighten the streamers mood, as he lamented his bad luck at bending, and ruining, such an expensive card.