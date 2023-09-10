YouTuber Manny slams “weirdo” fans after Sidemen Charity match backlash

FIFA YouTuber Manny has hit out at the “weirdo” fans giving him backlash after scoring a hat trick in the 2023 Sidemen Charity football match.

Now becoming a yearly staple for fans, the Sidemen Charity match returned again after 2022’s tremendous success. It’s fair to say this year’s match was absolutely massive with the Sidemen upping the game by selling out the entire London Stadium, the home of West Ham football club.

With over 60,000 tickets up for grabs for fans and more eyes than ever on the game, Sidemen FC once again kept up its winning streak over the YouTube All-Stars. In typical Sidemen Charity match fashion, the game kicked off and the goals quickly followed, with the scoreline sitting at 8-5 at full-time.

Completely action-packed, FIFA YouTuber Manny, also the brother of Sidemen member TBJZL gave a stellar performance on the pitch — putting three past Twitch star xQc between Allstars’ goalpost.

Manny hits back at Sidemen Charity match critics

While many were pumped for Manny’s return to the pitch, playing for Sidemen FC once again, others put the YouTuber on blast following the match — slamming him for “trying too hard” to get his hat trick.

Responding to the critics in a tweet, Manny explained he’s never been selfish on the pitch and hit back at claims he “ruined the game.”

“Weirdos acting like I’m the first to score a hat-trick in the charity match,” he wrote. “If you watch the others back I’m always unselfish passing to whoever, gave a penalty to Vikk but all of a sudden I’ve ruined the game.”

He added: “I had 4 shots. I wasn’t even gonna shoot till JJ complained at us.”

In a follow-up tweet, Manny explained he would’ve even passed to Vikkstar as the crowd cheered him on to score, although he was offside. The YouTuber further explained that he was even pushing the opposition to score more goals.

“I would’ve passed to Vikk if he wasn’t offside that’s the only reason I shot. He even apologised to me,” he said. “I was begging Speed and Filly to score it’s not that deep. Stop being weird. It was an amazing occasion. Money raised for charity and dreams fulfilled for so many people.”

The heaps of goals weren’t the only notable moments of the Charity match, as we saw IShowSpeed fail miserably missing a penalty against KSI.

Not only that, we saw the 18-year-old Ronaldo mega-fan stir up the pitch with ball interceptions, including a tackle on MrBeast.

Be sure to check out all the highlights from the 2023 Sidemen Charity match here if you missed it.