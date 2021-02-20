Logo
Entertainment

YouTuber Kavos conducts tense interview with Dream amid John Swan drama

Published: 20/Feb/2021 21:35 Updated: 20/Feb/2021 21:37

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Kavos/Instagram: Dream

Share

Dream youtube

Commentary YouTuber Kavos sat down with Dream for a dramatic interview following the mysterious content creator’s latest spat with John Swan.

The thirty-minute interview, which Kavos says is the first part of a two-part interview, addresses Dream’s latest controversy with fellow content creator John Swan, wherein the former accused the latter of changing his Discord profile.

Although the two initially resolved the spat privately, when Dream brought the drama up in a subreddit, in which he alleged that Swan said “sexual stuff” and “used the n-word” while pretending to be him, John hit back and accused Dream of “smearing” him.

Swan has always maintained that his account was hacked by a child after he left his computer logged on, but Dream has remained sceptical. However, in his interview entitled “Asking Dream VERY Tough Questions,” Kavos  interrogated the anonymous content creator over his belief that Swan mimicked him on Discord.

Claiming that Dream’s belief it was Swan is “ridiculous and crazy,” and that his argument was based off “bull**** points and grammar points,” Kavos suggested that Dream’s audience are naive and would believe anything the content creator said.

He also argues that people should wait to see what John Swan has to say about the drama before drawing any conclusions about the situation.

How did Dream’s fans respond to the interview?

Dream’s fans had a mixed response to Kavos’ pull-no-punches interview method. One Dream fan on YouTube praised the interview, saying:

“Honestly, I respect Dream for being brave enough to go on interview with commentary channels, let alone Kavos of all channels. Kavos is a known Dream disbeliever so I respect the courage to come on and talk with him. And mad respect for Kavos for not pulling a single punch when asking his questions, he stuck to his opinion and didn’t just sugar coat things when Dream would defend himself. Kavos was professional and was trying to truly get to the bottom of it all.”

However, other fans were unimpressed by the interview, with one fan on YouTube accusing Kavos of “attacking Dream at his weakest points.”

Soon after the interview was uploaded, Dream fans uncovered a problematic Tweet Kavos made in 2016. Retweeting Kavos’ offensive Tweet, which uses the homophobic slur ‘f****t’, the fan said: “Kavos is homophobic so don’t support him!”

In response to the allegations, Kavos accused “Dream stans” of making up a “false narrative.” “I support everyone no matter what sexuality,” he said in a Tweet. “I’ve never been homophobic and the use of one word five years ago doesn’t make that true.”

Claiming that fans only uncovered the Tweets because they were unhappy with his interview with Dream, Kavos said that he “respects the Dream stans who aren’t throwing around false claims just because I got an interview with him.”

Entertainment

“HE DID IT” trends on Twitter as Ranboo’s Minecraft stream breaks Twitch records

Published: 20/Feb/2021 20:45

by Theo Salaun
ranboo twitch minecraft
Twitch, @RanbooLive / Twitch / Mojang Studios

Share

Dream

In just 30 minutes, Ranboo, a Minecraft YouTuber and DreamSMP participant, broke numerous Twitch records (including most subscribers), raised thousands of dollars for charity and began trending on Twitter.

Dream’s survival multiplayer (SMP) Minecraft server has been taking over YouTube and Twitch over the past several months and is showing no signs of slowing down. With popular content creators like Dream, TommyInnit and GeorgeNotFound enjoying massive popularity — Ranboo is the latest to join them by dominating Twitch and Twitter.

In the name of the Trevor Project, a mental health nonprofit for LGBTQ youths, Ranboo looked to conduct a record-breaking stream. And, within minutes, he shattered the records he started the day off intending to eventually break.

After half an hour of streaming, Ranboo had broken the record for Twitch subscribers, subscribers by a Minecraft streamer and subscribers by a “faceless” streamer (as he is known for his trademark black and white mask). Quickly, his fans flooded out from Twitch and onto Twitter to rejoice in his success.

With Dream himself donating over 1,000 Twitch subs, Ranboo’s stream has continued to be the hottest channel on Twitch, even after breaking the original records he intended to. At the time of writing, Ranboo is flying toward a new world record: most subscribers in a single day.

Cracking the record for subs in just 30 minutes, the stream hasn’t let up and fans are continuing to support both Ranboo and the Trevor Project. After reaching over 60K subs and $20K raised in the first half hour, those numbers have surpassed 80K and $50K in the hour since.

Simply ecstatic, the YouTuber’s fans have brought attention to his success across social media — including tweets about just how proud they are of him for having achieved so much success so quickly.

Having started streaming in September 2020, these record-breaking numbers are downright outlandish. But it’s hard to be surprised when met face-to-face with the passion of Ranboo’s fans, who do everything from tweeting capslocked support to drawing touching fan art.

At the time of writing, just an hour or two into his stream, Ranboo has already flown by 82K subscribers total and 25K subs on the day. 

Apparently, the all-time records for each of those are around 29K and 100K — meaning more records may get broken and more money may get raised for charity.

For all we know, “HE DID IT (AGAIN)” may start trending on Twitter later today.