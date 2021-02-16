Logo
Dream slams John Swan for “demonizing” him in YouTube drama

Published: 16/Feb/2021 20:16

by Alan Bernal
Dream Instagram / John Swan YouTube

Dream slammed YouTuber John Swan for trying to ‘demonize’ him after the pair went back-and-forth about the time the faceless Minecraft personality was being impersonated on Discord.

YouTube drama has embroiled Dream once again. The mysterious content creator has been getting targeted by people making fake accounts then proceeding to send heinous, at times racist, messages under Dream’s name.

This is at the center of what the argument is now, as the two bickered about a time Swan allegedly changed his Discord profile to mimic Dream while messaging people that they’re “friends, [that Dream] hates Zak ‘Skeppy’ Ahmed, and that [Dream was] working on a Minecraft sex mod, and [Dream] saying the n-word,” according to screenshots of their conversation.

While this supposed spat was in the past and the two had talked to clarify the situation, Dream referenced the drama in a recent Reddit comment. Swan took offense to that, saying Dream was trying to “smear” his credibility.

His Discord did change to mimic Dream and some messages were sent out, but Swan claims that it was all at the hands of a kid that got a hold of his account after accidentally leaving himself logged in on another computer.

Swan’s story didn’t do much to convince Dream then, and it certainly didn’t change his mind now. “At the time I had hundreds of reasons to be suspicious… How did you know it was on discord right away when I didn’t mention it and our primary communication was twitter? How had we called on discord just before if you didn’t have access?”

Needless to say, Dream wasn’t impressed with the story and claimed he would’ve been fine talking about this in private, but was frustrated at Swan’s attempt at “demonizing” the faceless YouTuber on Twitter.

The two didn’t manage to come to a public consensus, leaving fandoms in the court of public opinion to chime in.

Both YouTubers are pretty outspoken, but as far as Dream is concerned, he’s over this episode as Swan is looking to clear his name from the bizarre situation.

G2 jungler Jankos reacts to surprising Twitch ban

Published: 16/Feb/2021 20:00

by Bill Cooney
Riot Games/G2 Esports

G2 esports jungler Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankoski was banned from Twitch out of nowhere on February 16, and no one is quite sure why.

Jankos is one of the most seasoned veterans on G2’s League of Legends squad. The jungler has been playing the game professionally since 2013 and has been with his current team for more than three years, since Dec. 2017.

As with most big-name LoL players, he also streams on Twitch – but out of nowhere on Tuesday, February 16, it was announced that Jankos had been temporarily banned.

When the news about the ban broke, no one seemed to know the exact reason it had happened – but like every other Twitch crackdown these days, copyrighted music was the first thing a lot of people pointed to as the potential reason.

Others suggested that it could have been an inadvertent violation of Twitch’s ToS, perhaps from a graphic YouTube thumbnail or some other image that broke the site’s rules during the stream.

Despite all of the speculation, not even the pro himself shared the answer as to why he wouldn’t be streaming, but did tell fans on Twitter that it would only be a 24-hour ban, stating the show would go on later in the week when the suspension was up.

Banned for 24h,” Jankoski wrote on Twitter about an hour after the news broke. “I’ll be back on Thursday. Reformed of course.”

Dexerto has reached out to Jankos for an exact reason behind the ban, and we’ll update this article with any new information as soon as, or if, we hear anything back.

Just hours before the ban landed, rumors were flying that Janko wanted to make a change to the NA scene soon, and while he denied that was the case on Twitter, plenty of fans ran with the joke that the ban was actually Twitch themselves getting fed up with his Nidalee spears.

Whether or not the Pole actually heads to NA or not remains to be seen, but at least fans know he’ll be back on Twitch soon.