“Chipotle is my life” kid goes viral on TikTok with recreation of iconic Vine - Dexerto

“Chipotle is my life” kid goes viral on TikTok with recreation of iconic Vine

Published: 20/Feb/2021 18:01 Updated: 20/Feb/2021 18:10

by Georgina Smith
Viral Chipotle Vine kid in the original video, and the recreation
TikTok: yungsofi

TikTok Vine

The kid who went viral on Vine in 2014 for his iconic “Chipotle is my life” has made a comeback on TikTok, going viral again for his recreation of the original.

A period of the internet that many people remember fondly is the few years between 2013 and 2016 that Vine was active.

Vine was an app that allowed users to post short six-second videos that would repeat on a loop, and it was the home of a whole host of creators that have since migrated onto other platforms after the app was shut down in 2016.

Although it wasn’t around for long, Vine birthed a huge number of iconic memes, and to this day people upload compilations to YouTube to preserve their favorite videos.

One video that remains a staple of that era, shows a young boy saying to the camera, “oh my God, I love Chipotle, Chipotle is my life.” It fast became a widely quoted meme, even years after the app shut down, thanks to his unique tone of voice and the relatable quote.

Though in the years since the platform shut down, many have been left wondering what happened to the viral stars who became infamous thanks to a single six-second clip.

People’s questions were answered when the now 12-year-old kid from the original video Chipotle, Roy Murray, made an appearance on TikTok with a new video.

The video featured Roy completing his own iconic quote seven years on, saying, “Chipotle’s still my life” as a twist on the original, managing to mimic the exact same tone of voice from the popular video.

@chipotle

The chipotle is my life kid is back, and sponsored 🤝 (via @yungsofi) #chipotle #chipotleismylife #stitch #viral #trending #fyp

♬ omg I love chipotle by roy murray – Chipotle

Chipotle’s repost of the video has over four million views and 800,000 likes, with users flooding the comment section to express their surprise.

“He came back to reclaim his throne!” one commenter said, another writing, “tell me you’re old without telling me you’re old.”

In the caption, Chipotle revealed that Roy is now sponsored, and the company has even collaborated with the young star on an apparel range featuring the iconic quote.

It was a surprise to many to see this familiar face pop up on their For You Page, but people seemed to love encountering the Vine throwback.

KSI & Fundy criticized for ‘offensive’ jokes on Quackity’s Jackbox stream

Published: 20/Feb/2021 17:59

by Luke Edwards
KSI and Fundy
Youtube: KSI/ Twitch: Fundy

ksi

JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji and the Minecraft YouTuber Fundy have been criticized for making inappropriate jokes on streamer Quackity’s Jackbox Twitch stream.

Jackbox is a party game with a variety of minigames. One of the games, Quiplash, involves finishing sentence starters in the funniest way possible, with viewers able to tune in and vote for the answers they believe to be funniest.

It has become a favorite among Twitch streamers who want a party game that is interactive with large audiences.

However, some viewers were not happy with how Quackity’s February 19 stream panned out, as both KSI and Fundy were heavily criticized for making jokes about sexual misconduct.

One of the sentence fillers came after the topic: “What you never want to hear after the words: ‘Don’t worry…'”, which Fundy completed with, “the drugs will make her forget.”

In a game of Mad Verse City, which pits players against each other in a rap battle, one set of lyrics entered by Fundy said: “I’m slaying these verses you don’t need a litter. Want a lasting relationship? Make sure not to hit her.”

Meanwhile, KSI was called out for making a joke about children. One joke said: “This year’s LEAST popular kids’ toy is: ‘The Child M*lestor’.” In a now-viral Twitter thread, the joke was slammed as “not funny at all.”

One fan urged Fundy to admit to wrongdoing. She said: “He has done this type of joke MORE THAN TWICE and he still hasn’t addressed [them]… He needs to get educated on this matter and to apologize.”

In response to the criticism, KSI came out in support of Fundy in a message sent to the Minecraft streamer on Twitter. He said: “Here for you if you need it bro.”

KSI had previously jokingly pleaded on stream for people not to ‘cancel’ him and Fundy. “I’ve seen the tweets, it hurts my feelings,” he laughed.

However, others have defended KSI and Fundy, with one fan urging critics to “calm” themselves.

KSI has spoken about ‘cancel culture’ before, having once claimed he can never be canceled because his name cannot trend on Twitter.

Fundy is yet to publicly comment on the situation.