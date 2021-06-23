YouTuber goes viral pretending to be the Twitch staff that banned Indiefoxx

A YouTuber has gone viral after uploading a hilarious video where he acts out being the Twitch staff member responsible for banning Indiefoxx after her controversial ASMR streams.

Twitch appeared to take a stance against the new ASMR earlicking ‘meta’ by banning both Indiefoxx and Amouranth for three days back on June 18. However, the fact that it took so long to do so and the length of the bans were not well-received by others in the Twitch community.

Big names such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon have spoken out, accusing the platform of double standards while not doing enough to stop sexual content.

With the Amazon-owned platform’s rules still up for interpretation and the site not commenting on individual suspensions, YouTuber Sweeneytv had quite a lot of material to work with for his sketch.

In a video titled “POV: the Twitch mod who banned Indiefoxx,” Sweeneytv showed what he imagines Twitch would be like if revealed what happens behind the scenes to decide suspensions.

“How’s it going there, I work for the Twitch staff, I’m one of the moderators. Today, I’m going to be viewing Indiefoxx to see whether or not she’s breaking our sexual guidelines,” he began, showing Indiefoxx’s stream alongside his.

While the video of Indiefoxx was blurred, Sweeneytv joked that at Twitch, they like to upload these videos to YouTube so viewers can see what happens “behind the scenes.”

The video continued with Sweeney watching footage of Indiefoxx lick her ASMR mic, viewing it as a form of “artistic expression” while her yoga pants and sexual pose was just “ergonomically friendly.”

Eventually, he needs to consult Twitch’s guidelines on what is acceptable or not. Only after reading about how having a camera focused on a streamer’s “breast or buttocks” is prohibited, the “mod” made the call to ban her.

The relatively short video spread like wildfire on YouTube, amassing over 500,000 views since being uploaded on June 19.

Viewers got in on the fun too, with one commenting “true professionalism.”

“Quality gameplay, I’m surprised she hasn’t been picked up by Cloud9 yet,” another user joked, earning a like from Sweeneytv himself.

This video ended up spawning a series of sequels, where the YouTuber continues his role as a “Twitch mod” and explains other bans and unbans.

“We are committed to ensuring that Twitch is not used for sexual exploitation. We understand that some nudity or sexual content may be intended for educational, scientific, artistic, newsworthy or academic purposes,” he said while reading a fake press release in a follow-up video.

“Who are we to deny this type of transformative content? In all honesty, Twitch is now more than just a gaming site, people,” he continued. “In the case of Amouranth and Indiefoxx, we found that although they’ve had multiple bans, they have reached what we call double jeopardy where they cannot be charged with the same sexual ban again. So, as long as they create a new slightly different meta, they should be fine.”

Of course, the real reason for both of the bans and how long they lasted remains unclear. Twitch itself has not commented on the ASMR ‘meta,’ and does not issue statements on individual bans, to respect the privacy of users.