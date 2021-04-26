YouTuber goes viral for reviewing Grandma who sells breakfast from her kitchen - Dexerto

A Grandma has gone viral for making and selling a takeaway breakfast from her own home after a YouTuber gave her a glowing review.

Far from your typical takeaway, it’s no surprise that this one-woman business attracted attention from local foodies. YouTuber Danny runs a small-time channel called Rate My Takeaways in which he travels the UK in search of the best food, and was drawn to this unusual breakfast spot.

The entire video is without a doubt, quintessentially British. After seeing some great local reviews, Danny called up Marion Love and asked for a full English breakfast with the works: fried eggs, toast, black pudding, baked beans, mushrooms, sausages, bacon, and even homemade hash browns.

Upon arriving at the terraced house on a little cobbled street in Bolton, Marion herself answered the door in a “Grandma’s Kitchen” apron. Meanwhile, Barry took out his own camping table and chair and set it up on the pavement outside.

He received a huge breakfast, and as he dug in, gave his glowing review, commenting on the softness of the beans, how well cooked the eggs were, and the overall presentation. He was also ecstatic about Marion’s box of cookies which were oozing with melted chocolate.

Viewers in the comments only had positive things to say about Danny himself, who certainly appeared to be an expert in his field, with one person writing: “That’s a review you can trust. He’s a chap who knows his way around a full english.”

And everyone agreed – one comment that read “This man is what they call a quality bloke” received more than one thousand likes.

The video itself has been viewed more than half a million times – an incredible feat considering Danny only started filming takeaway reviews in June 2020. It appears that the video recently appeared as recommended for users around the world, according to commons from viewers based in Brazil, the US and even Australia.

Clearly the review has also done wonders for Grandma’s Kitchen, as Marion wrote underneath the video in response: “Just want to thank absolutely everyone for their amazing feedback off this video! I am absolutely blown away by everyone’s response.”

“I’ve been receiving messages all day. People following my business pages and even had visitors off here for cookies. Thank you Rate my takeaway and thank you, everyone, for your kindness. I don’t like what I do I love it and this is why”

On her Facebook page, Marion added that she’s received orders and messages from people from “Dubai, Australia, America all over the world showing love and support for my small little business.”

Fans will also be pleased to know that Marion is growing her business even more and soon she’ll be dishing up tasty goods from a real shop in the future.