YouTuber DDG quits YouTube and deletes all his videos

YouTube rapper PontiacMadeDDG has quit YouTube and deleted all of his videos from the platform, leaving many fans shocked.

DDG — real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. — has built up a huge fanbase with millions of subscribers across his channels through the years.

DDG has made videos spanning all different genres throughout his YouTube career, but in recent years has really started to hone in on his musical ability.

Now, he’s putting his YouTube channels aside to focus only on his main one, looking solely to create music.

In June, DDG appeared on the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing card, coming up victorious against TikTok star Nate Wyatt by unanimous decision.

Advertisement

It appears that was his final act as a YouTuber though, as he has deleted every video on his PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS channel and left just one that was uploaded on June 16, titled ‘I retire.’

“I already warned y’all that I was quitting YouTube after my fight,” DDG said. “The reason being is I really want to lock in and focus on music. It’s something that I’m extremely passionate about and I feel like I have something with music.”

The rapper added that he’s given so much to YouTube but that he now wants to retain a little bit of mystery in his life, which isn’t an uncommon problem for those in the spotlight.

Related News

Advertisement

DDG has over 2 million subscribers on his main music channel and around 300m views at the time of writing. He’s clearly finding success in it, and if doing this helps launch his music career to new heights, his fans will surely understand.

Now, we wait and see just how big DDG becomes.