YouTuber Annabelle Ham dead at 22 after “epileptic event”

22-year-old TikToker and YouTuber Annabelle Ham has died after reportedly experiencing an “epileptic event” following her appearance at a bachelorette party.

Annabelle Ham was a creator on YouTube and TikTok, where she boasted 78k and 34k followers, respectively.

Ham was known for her lifestyle content on YouTube, showing off her outfits and beauty routines for her dedicated viewers.

However, on July 18, those viewers were left stunned after it was reported that Ham had died at 22 years old.

Instagram: annabelle_ham 22-year-old YouTuber Annabelle Ham was best known for her lifestyle content.

YouTuber Annabelle Ham reportedly dead after “epileptic event”

The creator was reported missing after attending a bachelorette party in Fairhope, Alabama on Saturday, July 15.

Ham’s sister claimed that she was last seen walking along a pier, writing in a social media post, “My sister is missing. We have her phone. She might have fallen off [a] pier.”

According to reports, Fairhope police discovered a person reported as missing and have ruled out foul play.

The YouTuber’s family say that Ham had undergone an “epileptic event,” resulting in her death.

“We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven,” the family wrote in an Instagram post on Ham’s account. “She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her.”

Ham’s family have also asked for privacy during this time and have urged their daughter’s fans to avoid speculating about her death.

“Please don’t post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded,” they said in a statement. “There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life.”

“Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you.”

Fans are offering Ham’s family support and positive comments in the wake of this horrific news.

“She was the sweetest angel,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “Miss you forever Annabelle. Sending so much love and prayers.”

“Praying for all of you so hard. Annabelle reminded all of us how important it is to make the people you love smile and feel loved. She will be so missed.”