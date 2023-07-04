YouTube star Grace Helbig reveals ‘triple-positive breast cancer’ diagnosis 

YouTube icon Grace Helbig announced that she has stage two triple-positive breast cancer in a heartbreaking video and that she’s currently undergoing treatment.

Grace Helbig, 37, is one of the original YouTuber icons. With over 2.6 million YouTube subscribers and a few more million followers across her social media profiles.

Grace joined the video streaming site 16 years ago and is known for her viral challenges and comedic vlogs. She is also the host of the This Might Get Weird podcast, and previously hosted her own show on E! Network.

On July 3, Grace shocked her fans when she revealed she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Grace Helbig opens up about breast cancer diagnosis

In a video titled “I have breast cancer”, Grace opens up about getting her diagnosis one month prior. What had started as a normal gynecological appointment soon turned into something more serious when Grace asked about a lump in her left breast.

What followed were a mammogram, an ultrasound, and a biopsy which had all been ordered to take place as soon as possible, making Grace expect the worst.

Luckily, Grace revealed that this type of cancer is highly beatable, compared to other types of cancer.

“From every doctor and medical professional or person that has any knowledge about cancer, they have said it’s super treatable. It is highly beatable,” Grace said.

“We are going for cure and not remission here, which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good.”

She says her doctors believe her cancer is stage 2A, but they are not entirely sure just yet.

Grace also revealed that she’s been in contact with Hank Green, who was also recently diagnosed with cancer, after getting her own diagnosis.

“I have been texting with him and his videos have been so incredibly helpful,” she revealed.

“And I am now eagerly awaiting his cancer stand-up to read through, which he has promised to send me because I’m going to need comedy through this process.”

Even though Grace will face six rounds of chemo, surgery, and hormonal treatment in the next few months, she said she will do everything possible to continue to create content, which includes her weekly podcast, This Might Get Weird, with Mamrie Hart

Ending the video, Grace added: “I’m doing well, and I’m ready to take this on.”