YouTube makes major changes to gun videos to stop children from watching

YouTube has silently made a major change to gun-related videos to stop children from watching them as part of its new firearms policy.

First reported by Engadget, the policy is aimed at restricting gun content to viewers under the age of 18, while also banning certain types of firearm videos. According to YouTube’s policies page, the new rules will come into effect on June 18, 2024.

“Content intended to sell firearms, instruct viewers on how to make firearms, ammunition, and certain accessories, or instruct viewers on how to install those accessories is not allowed on YouTube,” reads the policies.

YouTube These videos would either be not allowed or be age-restricted.

However, firearm videos that show the firing of a gun and footage of gun accessories will be allowed after the changes come into effect.

Article continues after ad

This means videos that show guns firing, regardless of the type of firearm, will continue on the platform. Additionally, videos on accessories will be permitted just as long there is no mention of how to install them. However, these videos will be age-restricted for viewers under 18.

Article continues after ad

There will be exceptions for “public interest” content such as news footage, warzone videos, and police content. The restrictions do not apply to video games or artistic content, only real firearms.

These changes also impact YouTube’s livestreaming policies, which will not allow any streams to feature firearms, regardless if they are being held or fired. According to the policy page, repeated offenses can get your channel banned.

Article continues after ad

In a statement made to Engadget, YouTube spokesperson Javier Hernandez said, “These updates to our firearms policy are part of our continued efforts to maintain policies that reflect the current state of content on YouTube.”

This policy change comes after a study by Tech Transparency Project released in May 2023 claimed YouTube was recommending gun videos to “child” accounts, showcasing the ease of accessing firearm-related videos.

According to their study, real firearms videos, gun crime content, and scenes of school shootings were being recommended to accounts that were meant to be 14 years old and under.