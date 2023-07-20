YouTube pranksters are actually behind viral “stop p*ssing people off” protest

YouTube pranksters Josh and Archie have all but confirmed that they are behind the viral “stop p*ssing people off” counter-protest toward a group of Just Stop Oil protesters in London.

The internet is full of pranksters hoping to go viral with their next big practical joke. For instance, notorious YouTuber JiDion recently got banned from “all NBA-related events” after taking a nap courtside at a WNBA event in a video uploaded just yesterday.

However, YouTube pranksters Josh and Archie may have upped the ante in a major way after a counter-protest of theirs took social media by storm.

The situation began after a group of Just Stop Oil activists began protesting in London on the morning of July 20. Just Stop Oil is an environmental activism group that aims to halt Britain’s reliance on fossil fuels.

YouTube pranksters Josh & Archie behind Just Stop Oil counter-protest

In response to their protests, a group of counter-protesters formed a “human chain” around the Just Stop Oil activists wearing shirts that looked almost exactly similar to theirs, but instead read: “Just Stop P*ssing People Off.”

The two groups got into a heated debate with each other, which was caught in a clip that quickly went viral on social media.

However, it looks as though two YouTubers are actually behind the counter-protest: creators Josh and Archie, who boast nearly one and a half million subscribers on YouTube thanks to their over-the-top pranks such as “tricking the world” with an Ed Sheeran lookalike at KSI and Logan Paul’s boxing rematch in 2019.

Dexerto spotted the two YouTubers in the video, by Archie’s distinctive voice, and the pair can be seen standing together in the video. Josh then even hinted at their involvement, reposting the video the knowing eyes emoji.

This is just the latest prank to take over social media after a woman tricked her partner into believing aliens were invading Earth in a viral video last month.