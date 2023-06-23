Woman tricks partner into believing there’s an alien invasion in viral prank

TikTok couple Jay and Joanna have gone viral after Joanna pranked her partner by making him believe they were in the middle of an alien invasion.

Prank videos have always been one of the most common videos to go viral online. From covering parents’ entire kitchen in peanut butter to tricking siblings with funny filters, the types of pranks you can do is genuinely endless.

The most recent prank video to go viral was by TikTok couple Jay and Joanna, where Joanne tricked her partner with a fake NBC news clip where they announced that aliens were invading Earth.

The video, which has picked up around 14m views, begins with Joanna sneaking into his office/gaming room, where she quickly prepares the video on his screen before leaving the room again.

Jay then comes into the room and makes himself comfortable in his chair before unpausing the video. His face quickly turns from being slightly interested in what he was watching to being absolutely terrified with what he watched in a matter of seconds.

He soon grabs his phone to call his dad, which is when viewers truly get a sense of how scared he is by hearing the tone of his voice.

“Dad, dad! Are you watching the news?” he screams down the phone to his dad. “Put the news on!”

“Dad, there are unidentifiable f**king objects flying around,” he told his dad.

“Aliens and f**king UFOs and s**t, it’s on the f**king news! Put the news on, dad!”

“Are you smoking crack?” his dad is then heard asking his son, which he quickly denied.

The door then flies open and Joanna runs into the room wearing an inflatable alien costume. Jay quickly jumps back in his chair and screams as Joanne runs around in the costume.

Fans are finding the prank hilarious

Viewers quickly gathered in the comment section to praise the couple for their hilarious prank video.

Jay and Joanna started off the comments by writing: “UFO now stands for unidentified f**king object” followed by a cry-laughing emoji.

One viewer wrote: “Omg I can’t stop laughing holy shit.”

A second person wrote: “He is stressed the hell out. All these videos should not be this funny lmao.”

“She gets you every time… Y’all are funny as all get out,” a third wrote.