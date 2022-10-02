Yolanda Hadid responds to TikTok backlash over parenting: “Worst mom ever”

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

Mother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, has responded to criticism of her parenting with a TikTok video in which she poses with a bowl of almonds in various different locations.

58-year-old Yolanda Hadid is known for her appearance on the reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as for being the mother to Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Yolanda has come under fire in the past after accusations of “starving” her daughters, and one of the latest videos to allege this on TikTok garnered over 700,000 likes.

One of the clips included in the video saw Yolanda receiving a call from Gigi, with Gigi telling her, “I’m feeling really weak, I had like half an almond.” Yolanda responds: “Have a couple of almonds, and chew them really well.”

Now, Yolanda has responded to the backlash against her with a TikTok video of her own. She uploaded a compilation of clips of her eating from a large bowl of almonds in various different locations, and added the caption: “#worstmomever #almonds.”

The video has been flagged by TikTok, with a warning that reads, “participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”

Commenters were divided by the video. One user wrote, “chew that half really well!” in reference to Yolanda’s earlier comments.

While some described it as “funny,” others disagreed with this sentiment, with another user writing, “No cuz if my mom made a TikTok joking about the comments that are the blueprint to my eating disorder brain I would literally wreak havoc.”

The clip now has 20,000 likes and over 200,000 views, and it is continuing to cause controversy as the post makes its way across social media.