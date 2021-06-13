xQc takes over Far Cry 6 show at E3 with hilarious Twitch messages - Dexerto

Ubisoft provided the first big surprise of E3 2021 with Avatar: Frontier of Pandora’s big reveal, but Twitch star Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel arguably stole the show with his hilarious watchalong antics during the Far Cry 6 slot.

The Canadian streamer is a regular viewer when it comes to big industry trade fairs and press conferences, livestreaming the footage for his fans to enjoy – and Ubisoft Forward was no different.

Fans of his, and of the games on show, tune in to see his reactions as new trailers or details unfold for upcoming releases. During the conference, gamers were given a closer look at Far Cry 6’s Season Pass, Riders Republic, a new Avatar title, and more.

Not every second of the official live stream was as entertaining as those big moments, so xQc found a way of entertaining people in the slower periods, sparking a hilarious chat spam.

xQc starts unlikely trend during Far Cry 6 show

At one stage, the Narrative Creative Director for Far Cry 6 showed up on the screen, Navid Khavari, for a quick fan Q&A.

As that was happening, xQc decided to spice things up – and possibly even confuse the E3 show presenters – by starting the most unlikely wave of comments in the chat.

He posted: “!WaterBuffalo” and soon after, thousands of his viewers flooded the chat with the phrase.

A clip of the moment has since gone viral on social media, racking up over 42,000 views since the showcase ended.

The former Overwatch pro player has such a dedicated fanbase on Twitch, to the point where taking over chats like this in a matter of seconds is a regular occurrence.

Whether or not they will be doing similar during future shows remains to be seen, but it will have certainly confused people reading the chat as the conference was live – so, job done where they’re concerned.