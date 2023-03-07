North West deletes Ice Spice cosplay videos on TikTok after outrage

Clips of North West cosplaying as rapper Ice Spice have been deleted from the Kim and North TikTok account following social media backlash.

Kim Kardashian invited Ice Spice to her home a few days ago. It didn’t take long for videos of the rapper dancing with North West and others to go viral online.

North seemed to have a good time – so much so that she recently dressed up as Ice Spice for a few more TikTok videos.

Such content quickly garnered backlash across social media. And it was apparently enough of a problem for Kim K to feel the need to react accordingly.

Videos of North West dressed as Ice Spice removed from TikTok

As noted by TikToker NoahGlennCarter, all of the videos where North cosplays as the “Munch” rapper have been removed from the official Kim and North account.

Folks on Twitter and TikTok threw in their two cents when the clips went live, with some arguing that “North has gone too far.”

Others seem convinced that Kanye West may have played a part in the removal of such content. As of now, though, that much is little more than conjecture on the part of onlookers.

Unsurprisingly, this particular bit of Kardashian drama is reigniting discourse about Kanye’s past request for North to stay off of TikTok.

“Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok, or don’t have her on TikTok at all, if I’m not there to approve that,” Kanye said last year amid his and Kim’s divorce proceedings.

But, as stated above, it is not yet clear if Ye had any influence on the decision to delete North West’s Ice Spice-inspired clips.