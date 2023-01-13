Adin Ross shoots his shot with Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega

Twitch star Adin Ross publicly shot his shot with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega in a viral Twitter campaign that had him seeking help from his expansive fanbase.

Adin Ross is one of Twitch’s most-followed streamers — and although he (like many other influencers) might be relegated as social media royalty, he’s also rubbed elbows with a few A-Listers here and there.

Most notably, Ross exchanged messages with Kanye West while making plans to have the controversial music artist on his stream before the broadcast was canceled, on top of receiving a phone call from American rapper Drake in a past stream.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, it doesn’t come as a huge surprise that Ross recently tried to get the attention of Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ series, which was just renewed for a second season.

Adin Ross asks fans for help to get Jenna Ortega’s attention on Twitter

However, Ross couldn’t slide in the DMs, as Ortega’s account only accepts messages from people she follows… so he came up with a hilarious plan to catch her eye.

On January 12, Ross created a tweet that instantly trended on the social platform. “Shooting my official shot at you @jennaortega,” he wrote. “#adinxjenna … just give me one chance to take you out to some nice dinner.”

Article continues after ad

Ross composed and published the post during a live broadcast, where he asked his fanbase to join in on the campaign by using the hashtag ‘#adinxjenna.’ The tweet instantly went viral, and has since caught the attention of other streamers who had shared hilarious responses to Ross’ flirting attempt.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Most notably, Twitch star Amouranth chimed in on the post with a meme: “Thanks Adin for letting me borrow your Bugatti and PJ last week.”

Hasan simply responded to the tweet with an “LMAO,” while bodybuilder-turned-podcast host Bradley Martyn asked, “I thought you were practicing celibacy?”

Even FaZe Ronaldo got in on the action, posting a photoshopped response from Jenna.

Article continues after ad

Thus far, it doesn’t look like Ortega has responded to Adin’s post — but he’s not the only streamer shooting his shot an a famous figure.

Fellow broadcaster Kai Cenat has also publicly professed his affections for singer-songwriter SZA, who even entertained the idea of appearing on one of his streams.