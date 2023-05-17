xQc reveals what he’d change about Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

With the highly-anticipated Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer now released, Twitch star xQc has revealed what he would change about the upcoming video game movie.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is the latest video game to get the Hollywood treatment. The widely anticipated film has been in the works for months now, and fans finally got a peek at the horror flick after an official trailer released on the evening of May 16.

The 45-second teaser shows off a ton of Easter Eggs from the FNAF series of games — not to mention a leaked trailer that made its way online earlier this month that showed off the frightening Springtrap.

However, the official trailer has been met with some division among fans of the games. While many are extremely excited about the forthcoming film, others aren’t so sure this is going to be an Oscar-worthy adaptation.

xQc wants animatronics in FNAF movie to be more “scuffed”

As a result, just about everyone is sharing their opinions about the movie on social media — and popular Twitch streamer xQc is one of them.

The Juicer shared his take on the movie during a livestream, admitting to his viewers that he thinks the animatronics look a little bit too clean and not scary enough.

“Okay chat, here’s the bad take. Ready? I feel like the way they’ve been navigating this, like the whole Five Nights at Freddy’s, like the whole word of it — I think it’s always so polished,” he explained.

“I wish they went full scuffed. With the whole franchise, I feel like it was so nice, the colors were nice. I wish they went full scuffed, right? And the scary nature was because it was almost real. Does that make sense? Because it’s scuffed.”

xQc does have a point; making the animatronics in a defunct-looking Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza place look a bit more weathered and rusted would lend a far creepier aspect to them than what’s currently shown in the trailer.

However, we aren’t sure what the full movie has in store, and it’s quite possible that we see a different version of the FNAF characters later on in the film.

For more news and information on the upcoming FNAF movie, check out our hub here.