Kick streamer threatens to kill Hasan amid Adin Ross copyright drama

Kick streamer Cuffem threatened to “kill” Twitch star Hasan during a recent stream as the drama between Hasan and Adin Ross continues to swirl.

On April 30, news broke that Adin Ross had celebrated the fact that he issued “false copyright strikes” to various YouTubers who had used his likeness in a video.

Twitch star Hasan was one of the affected creators, and he quickly hit back at Adin Ross’ celebration in a post on Twitter, claiming he was “hitting new levels of stupidity I never knew were reachable.”

Now, Kick streamer Cuffem has threatened to “kill” Hasan during a recent stream as the feud between Adin and Hasan continues.

Cuffem threatens to kill Hasan during stream

During a recent stream on his Kick channel, Cuffem was listening to YoungBoy’s song ‘Never Broke Again’ when he called out the Twitch star.

“Play with me, Hasan. We gonna go to war. I swear to god. We gonna purge your ass, Hasan. We gonna kill you, boy,” he said.

Cuffem has shown his support for Adin Ross quite a bit in the past, leading people to believe his threat to Hasan has to do with his recent words for Adin after getting a “false copyright” strike.

Many are arguing in support of Adin’s ability to copyright strike videos showing clips of himself, with some saying he has the right to do so on the platform.

According to the US Copyright Office, it is permissible to use limited portions of a work including quotes, for purposes such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, and scholarly reports.

A prime example of this would be Hasan reacting to a clip of Adin’s stream in a video. Hasan has yet to respond to the threats from Cuffem, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.

