xQc promises to quit react content if he loses Sidemen Charity Match

Twitch star xQc is claiming that he’ll finally stop making reaction content, but only if he loses the upcoming Sidemen charity match.

Streaming sensation Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been confirmed to compete in the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match – and the French Canadian has upped the stakes in a big way.

The annual Sidemen Charity Match is one of the biggest events on the YouTube calendar where the biggest names in the influencer space compete in a football game.

On August 11, xQc was officially announced for the September 9 competition and made a big wager that could greatly affect his content if his team ends up losing.

xQc promises to quit react content if he loses Sidemen match

After being revealed, the French Canadian took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to up the ante, stating that he’ll no longer make react content if he loses.

Reaction videos have been a big controversy as of late, with many accusing creators of stealing content by uploading where they “react” to YouTube videos.

xQc has been front and center of this drama, beefing with H3’s Ethan Klein after debating with him live on air during his podcast.

Lengyel, has, however, tried to compromise, even pitching YouTube with a new feature to help avoid unwanted drama when it comes to reaction content – but unfortunately, nothing came of this just yet.

We’ll have to see if xQc ends up keeping his word if he ends up losing the game. Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest news on the Sidemen and the upcoming football match.