xQc gets “baited” by fireworks and it almost ends in disaster

A harmless 4th July celebration almost ended in disaster after xQc got a little too close to some fireworks on-stream.

The moment was caught on Esfand’s stream during a fireworks celebration on the 4th of July, America’s Independence Day. The event featured several other streamers, including ExtraEmily and Nmplol.

The celebration became a bit riskier when xQc, one of the biggest streamers in the world, took one step too far toward some fireworks that he thought had died.

4th July fireworks “bait” xQc into getting too close

Despite several warnings from Esfand that the fireworks were a “multi-phase” package, xQc still walked up to the explosives. The repeated shouts of “no, no, no, no!” from his co-streamers apparently weren’t enough to sway him.

As xQc approached the fireworks, they leapt back into life with very good comedic timing, sending xQc running back to safety.

It was a good thing he moved, too, because the fireworks threw sparks and smoke right where he’d been standing a few seconds earlier.

However, xQc didn’t seem fazed by the encounter, and he had a smile on his face the whole time, saying: “Oh my god, I almost got baited!”

