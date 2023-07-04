xQc hits out at “unhinged” fans hating on his new relationship with Fran

Streaming star xQc has hit out at some of the “unhinged” hate he gets from fans, especially around his new relationship with Fran – which was uncovered in early June.

Over the last couple of years, xQc has had a handful of personal relationships that have made their way onto his stream. His long-time relationship with Adept was a constant source of jokes for viewers as they often tried to deny it – just calling each other roommates. When they broke up, xQc struck up a relationship with fellow streamer Nyxxii, bringing her on-stream a few times.

As those two didn’t go great given the stream’s involvement, he tried to keep his newest relationship with Fran pretty private. Though, some fans quickly pried into it to find out that they were dating.

Some fans have been critical of the relationship, but a few have taken it to new levels recently, prompting xQc to bite back at the negativity about it.

xQc blasts fans hating on his relationship with Fran

It kicked off towards the end of his July 3rd stream as fans begged him for a Reddit recap. After scouring the posts on his own subreddit, xQc was pretty vocal in criticizing the comments aimed toward his new partner.

“I met her before all this s*it too. It was the same thing with my previous relationship where people don’t remember what it was at the time and then the stream grew and it was ‘we knew it was going to be like this’ and it’s like dude, don’t do that s*it man,” he said.

“I just don’t get it. It’s like everything that isn’t a f*cking disaster in my life, everything that isn’t actually f*cking killing me, it’s like you attack the f*ck out of it until I get rid of it. Why? I don’t get it.”

The former Overwatch star then highlighted a message from one viewer who said the comments and criticism come with the territory. That xQc vehemently disagreed with.

“Bro, you’re so weird, that’s not even true. The level that people go for live content is the worst and people know that s*it,” he replied. “The people know that things get reacted to and things get seen, so it’s much worse here. What are you talking about?

“Maybe not in density in terms of how many people total, but the amount of the actual input for a reaction is f*cking unhinged. Like, what the f*ck man? I don’t get it, I don’t know.”

xQc didn’t cut his stream short or anything, but he did move things away from his community posts pretty quickly as he was clearly annoyed with how things had gone.