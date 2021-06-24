Twitch streamer Hasan reveals failed pickup attempt of Cara Delevingne on celeb dating app

Popular Twitch streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker revealed he blew his shot with English actress and model Cara Delevingne after he matched with her on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Hasan was checking out celebrities’ homes on YouTube when he came across a video of Cara Delevingne’s and started watching it.

Around mid-way through the video, Cara opened up a secret door that lead to a room she called “the pink room” or “pussy palace” that had mirrors on the ceiling and a swing in the middle. Hasan’s interest seemed to pique at this moment.

“I’m going to keep it 100 with you guys,” he began, but decided against revealing his true thoughts at first. “Actually I shouldn’t say it. Nevermind, I’m not gonna say it.”

Now, he just made his chat want to know what he had on his mind even more and pressured the streamer into talking.

A few minutes later, Hasan finally cracked and revealed he had actually matched with Cara on a dating app.

“I’m just bitter cause we matched on Raya and she never replied to me,” Hasan explained. “That’s why I was talking s**t. There, I f**king said it.”

Raya is a private member-based dating app used by celebrities and is considered to be quite exclusive, so matching with Cara was clearly a big thing for Hasan.

The streamer then revealed exactly what message it was he sent that backfired.

“On April 19, 2020: ‘Hope your quarantine is eventful.’ Then I wrote ‘you are quarantine?’ And then I corrected myself. I wrote ‘your* damn it.’”

It’s safe to say that there were probably better openers Hasan could have opted for, but hey, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, even if they’re bad ones. Still, considering how that went down, it’s certainly an opportunity Hasan wishes he had back.