Disguised Toast hits back at people trying to cancel him over "problematic" comments - Dexerto

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has issued a long and detailed response after people condemned him for supposedly “problematic” comments he made in the past.

It’s been a turbulent few days for Toast. After announcing he is quitting Among Us – his main game for the past year – Toast has been convinced to release an impassioned response to accusations of problematic behavior.

The OfflineTV member was criticized by some on social media for allegedly making racist and sexist jokes in the past, and calling for others to call him out as well.

And after a “thoughtful and well-written message” from a fan, Toast saw fit to respond to these allegations and address people’s concerns head-on.

Toast responds to accusations of problematic comments

On May 2, Toast posted a detailed Twitlonger which sought to respond to five key allegations made against him. Toast explained the importance of “transparency” to him, and urged people not to attack his friends from OfflineTV and Amigops.

“I have always toed the line of “edgy” humor when it comes to my online presence,” he said. “Over the last 5 years, I’ve developed a more sarcastic, blunt, and satirical personality. There’s nothing about what I’ve done publicly that I have tried to hide, or delete, or claim ignorance to.”

Toast refuted accusations of racism, which related to a joke he made over two years ago, which he claims was regurgitated from a website. “Trying to educate me that it’s offensive has no weight because we all knew it was offensive, that’s why it was censored,” he explained.

Addressing my "problematic" past and being cancelled Read: https://t.co/f9QfXzunui — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) May 2, 2021

Toast reminded critics of his own previous experiences with racism, which involve being “spat on” and “being called Jackie Chan”. “This obviously doesn’t make me immune to being racist,” he explained. “But reading an offensive joke doesn’t make me one either.

He also responded to criticism over a joke during a game of pictionary where he drew a girl to represent the word “illegal”.

“I don’t support pedophilia (I can’t believe I have to even say that) and it honestly surprises me that some stans are trying to cancel me for this one,” he added. “I’m pretty sure it’s clear that even with the worst opinion of me, people can recognize that I’m saying pedo = bad.

Toast further rebuked claims he advocated for rape and use of the “R slur”. In both cases, he described the claims as unsubstantiated, with no clips or VODs to back the accusations up.

Toast concluded by explaining his intention to ‘tone down’ his jokes in the future. “Moving forward, I will try to be a lil bit less edgy,” he said. “But that type of humor is something I grew up with and do personally find humorous.

“If you take it at face value, without context, without knowing me – I can understand why I might come off as a bigot. But even if you don’t respect me, at least respect the opinion of the people around me.”

Toast isn’t the only high-profile content creator to be criticized for past actions this month, with MrBeast crewmember Karl Jacobs coming out to apologize for his previous association with controversial streamer Ice Poseidon.

Either way, it remains to be seen whether this rebuttal will be strong enough to quell the uproar from certain sections of internet users.