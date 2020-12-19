Logo
xQc explains why death threats and ToS stopped him hosting streamers

Published: 19/Dec/2020 18:12

by Luke Edwards
xQc

xQc

Hosting is a fabulous feature on Twitch, as a way for bigger streamers to promote smaller channels. However, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyell explained why death threats and fear of punishment means he no longer hosts other channels.

Hosting is a major part of Twitch streaming. It used by individual streamers as well as organizations  – for example, Riot Games will host the broadcast of a minor LoL region to boost their audience and exposure. The host feature sends viewers of any channel to another channel, boosting the recipients live viewership.

In the past, hosting has also been a major part of boosting players’ profiles. One of the most notable examples is FaZe Clan’s Ew0k, who rose in popularity after being hosted by the likes of TimtheTatman and Mizkif.

On stream, one viewer asked xQc why he doesn’t host anyone, and he gave a fairly surprising explanation.

EwokTTV / Twitch
Ewok’s popularity boomed after he was hosted by several high-profile streamers.

xQc explains why he doesn’t host anymore

xQc explained how a combination of death threats and fears of breaking the Twitch Terms of Service (ToS) discourage him from hosting smaller channels.

“When I became a bigger streamer, I started getting a lot of backlash for hosting, and it made me feel bad,” xQc said.

“There’s a couple of instances where I’ve gotten death threats for hosting, because people said the community sucked and that I intoxicated their chats.

“Then they put a new ToS in where, if I host somebody, and viewers do something anti-ToS, that could get me into trouble.”

The Twitch community guidelines state: “Creators are role models and leaders of the communities they create or foster around them.

xqc narcos meme
Twitter: xQc / Netflix
xQc did his best Pablo Escobar impression after being banned in November.

“Creators should consider the consequences of their statements and actions of their audiences; we ask that you make a good faith effort to quell any efforts from those in your community to harass others.

“Twitch should not be used to incite, encourage, promote, facilitate, or organize hateful conduct or harassment, whether on or off Twitch. We will suspend communities, organizations, and individuals that do so.”

Several prominent steamers have picked up bans in the past for violating the Twitch ToS, notably Forsen and xQc himself, so it’s not surprising he wants to steer clear of their wrath.

Twitch streamer reveals hate she got after rejecting Fundy on Love or Host

Published: 19/Dec/2020 17:50

by Georgina Smith
TriciaIsABirdy and Fundy together on Love or Host
Twitch: AustinShow

Twitch

Twitch streamer TriciaIsABirdy has revealed some nasty messages she received online from people who were furious that she had chosen to reject YouTuber Fundy by choosing ‘host’ on Twitch gameshow Love or Host.

Love or Host is a show run by streamer AustinShow, in which a group of participants answer a series of questions about a contestant who is usually a popular internet personality.

As the number of participants dwindle, it is revealed whether the individual had selected to ‘love’ the contestant, going on a virtual date with them, or ‘host,’ where, as the name suggests, they are hosted by AustinShow and receive his concurrent viewers.

Past contestants have included beauty guru James Charles, along with popular YouTuber Karl Jacobs, who Tricia actually did an episode with before, choosing to ‘love’ Karl.

Love or Host participants on screen
Twitch: AustinShow
The show has seen a range of participants and contestants take their shot.

Viewers send hate after ‘Love or Host’ show

Tricia was a participant in the episode featuring YouTuber Fundy as the contestant, and she managed to make it right to the end of the show, where it was revealed that she had chosen host, essentially rejecting Fundy. The YouTuber put on a disappointed look, playing up the conclusion for the viewers.

Though as it turns out, some people took this very seriously, and sent Tricia floods of nasty messages criticizing her for her decision.

“Horrible person,” one commenter said, another saying “I hate her, I really do.” Other comments included blocks of text calling her “pathetic,” and called out the show directly by saying “f**k the AustinShow honestly man. Playing with people’s emotions. Fake ass bullsh*t.”

Speaking on the comments, Tricia said, “don’t get me wrong I got so many messages of love and support and I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t wait to hopefully be on it in the future.”

She went on to say “but Jesus guys, this is just a few of the messages I get, this is why content creators get scared to do sh*t lately.”

Former contestant Karl Jacobs replied to the post with “sorry Tricia,” and fellow participant Caprice McBean said “this actually really p*sses me off. I PICKED HOST ALSO. I have never got any hate and it really breaks my heart to see this when we both did the same thing!”

Fortunately, the streamer has received lots of support in return, but is very revealing of the aftermath of these kinds of events online for streamers.