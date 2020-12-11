Logo
xQc debunks “facade” that all Twitch streamers support each other

Published: 11/Dec/2020 11:48

by Georgina Smith
xQc with headphones on
YouTube: xQcOW

Twitch xQc

Popular Twitch streamer xQc has claimed that the relationship between streamers publicly and “behind closed doors” is very different, revealing that he feels “ostracized” when he says what everyone’s thinking.

There’s no denying that over the years, streamers have built up a seemingly solid community. It’s not rare to see game lobbies with some huge names, gathered together to entertain their loyal viewers.

With the resurgence of Among Us this year, creators that had never been seen in the same stream before were suddenly joining forces, and the relationship between popular streamers seemed better than ever.

However, streamer xQc a.k.a. Felix Lengyel is never afraid to speak his mind, and he certainly had something to say about the difference between public and private relationships when it comes to these huge creators.

xQc instagram photo
Instagram: xqcow1
xQc has become arguably the biggest name on Twitch in 2020.

“Let’s be honest one last time before you leave and never come back here,” he began. “This weird illusion on Twitter and publicly that all streamers all love each other. ‘Oh my god, you did so good there. Keep it up’ ⁠— this whole facade everyone has these days…f**k off with that sh*t.”

xQc described the public behavior of some streamers as an attempt to stay in the good books of viewers and other prominent creators. “Everybody does that as some sort of weird cover to get a piece of things, and keep being included, and not pushed out for their actual take.”

He claimed “they all act weird behind closed doors, and then there’s me who says something about it…and gets ostracized and put aside. Everybody acts as if you’re a f**king leper, but they think the exact thing you think, and it’s f**king stupid.” He added that he believes that kind of behavior “holds everybody back.”

Felix has never been one to avoid speaking his mind, and his take offers an interesting perspective on the Twitch community that fans may not be privy to themselves.

Bryce Hall calls out “embarrassing” Dave Portnoy over Lil Yachty roast

Published: 11/Dec/2020 11:15

by Jacob Hale
Bryce Hall and Barstool's Dave Portnoy beef
Instagram: brycehall, stoolpresidente

Bryce Hall Sway House TikTok

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy and TikTok star Bryce Hall have had a long-standing rivalry, and they’ve resurrected the beef once again after Portnoy called out Hall over the Lil Yachty situation.

For those who have been living under a rock, Bryce and rapper Lil Yachty have recently been beefing over a mention of Addison Rae in the Atlanta artist’s verse on track ‘E-ER’.

Although they now seem to have settled their beef, with Yachty apologizing for what went down and reiterating that he didn’t mean to cause any problems, Portnoy can’t quite settle his issues with Hall.

On December 10, a tweet from the BFFs podcast Twitter account went out — presumably from Dave himself — with a screenshot of Bryce listening to E-ER on Spotify. Then, obviously, it all kicked off, with Bryce calling Dave a “sad old man.”

He also added that “Creating a podcast with an 18 year old as a 50 year old man for clout is an embarrassing enough insult as is,” before saying that he “doesn’t even need” to roast the Barstool founder.

In classic Portnoy fashion, he came back accusing Bryce of “crying” because a recent guest said he looks like Sid, the sloth from Ice Age, and even offering some advice: “Less dancing in a mirror. Play more sports. Stop being a p**sy.”

Obviously, not one to back down, Bryce responded by calling Dave a “weird old f**k” who should be in a retirement home, and that he would “probably pull his back out” if he played more sports.

While Portnoy didn’t respond after this, instead both sets of fans are backing up their man on Twitter, and it has descended into chaos in their mentions.

Although one of Bryce’s best friends, Josh Richards, runs the BFFs podcast with Dave, it looks like we might not be seeing those two come together to do a podcast, or even just be civil any time soon.