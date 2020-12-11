xQc debunks “facade” that all Twitch streamers support each other

Popular Twitch streamer xQc has claimed that the relationship between streamers publicly and “behind closed doors” is very different, revealing that he feels “ostracized” when he says what everyone’s thinking.

There’s no denying that over the years, streamers have built up a seemingly solid community. It’s not rare to see game lobbies with some huge names, gathered together to entertain their loyal viewers.

With the resurgence of Among Us this year, creators that had never been seen in the same stream before were suddenly joining forces, and the relationship between popular streamers seemed better than ever.

However, streamer xQc a.k.a. Felix Lengyel is never afraid to speak his mind, and he certainly had something to say about the difference between public and private relationships when it comes to these huge creators.

“Let’s be honest one last time before you leave and never come back here,” he began. “This weird illusion on Twitter and publicly that all streamers all love each other. ‘Oh my god, you did so good there. Keep it up’ ⁠— this whole facade everyone has these days…f**k off with that sh*t.”

xQc described the public behavior of some streamers as an attempt to stay in the good books of viewers and other prominent creators. “Everybody does that as some sort of weird cover to get a piece of things, and keep being included, and not pushed out for their actual take.”

He claimed “they all act weird behind closed doors, and then there’s me who says something about it…and gets ostracized and put aside. Everybody acts as if you’re a f**king leper, but they think the exact thing you think, and it’s f**king stupid.” He added that he believes that kind of behavior “holds everybody back.”

Felix has never been one to avoid speaking his mind, and his take offers an interesting perspective on the Twitch community that fans may not be privy to themselves.