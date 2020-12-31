xQc apologizes for OfflineTV Rust server bust-up as streamer gets death messages

Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has addressed his “competitive” behavior from recent broadcasts on the OfflineTV Rust server, where he was accused of being rude to other streamers and his fans followed up with some heavy messages.

The Canadian has been wrapped up in several controversies in the recent past, including getting banned on Twitch for stream sniping on Fall Guys during the GlitchCon 2020 Twitch Rivals event in November 2020.

After returning to the streaming website, his channel is back up and running, with his audience enjoying the time he’s spent on Rust. Rust, for those who haven’t seen already, is a survival game that’s actually pretty hot in the streaming community. Thousands of viewers, for example, have been tuning in to see the action daily on OfflineTV’s own server.

With xQc getting his hands dirty on December 30, some think he overstepped the mark with comments – and he’s since apologized for the way he was playing.

xQc oversteps the mark in Rust

In a tweet, he said: “The OTV Rust server is too fun, that’s all I think about. My competitiveness overwhelmed me and I was rude to non-PVPers. Tomorrow we’re gonna do better and Team Rocket will take over.”

THE OTV RUST SERVER IS TOO FUN THATS ALL I THINK ABOUT. MY COMPETITIVENESS OVERWHELMED ME AND I WAS RUDE TO NON-PVPERS. TOMORROW WERE GONNA DO BETTER AND TEAM ROCKET WILL TAKE OVER — xQc (@xQc) December 31, 2020

In one clip, he was seen demanding that a smaller streamer — Ash_on_lol — to “be useful for once and put some f**king wood in the fire place.” She has over 268,000 followers on her channel, and regularly collaborates with other players from OfflineTV.

That comment from xQc didn’t go down too well, as she responded: “Excuse me you f**king pr**k, I’m trying to get your f**king gun back, so don’t be a f**king piece of s**t. Be kind for once, yeah.”

After that interaction, Ash has since revealed she received death messages from xQc fans.

One told her to go kill herself because of what happened in-game, and in response to the whole situation, several people in the chat called for a petition to have xQc kicked from the OTV server altogether.

Whether or not action will be taken on that front remains to be seen. No comments have been released regarding the matter, though shroud has called for his removal during a broadcast, mounting the pressure on a decision to be made.

The former Overwatch pro player is one of the biggest streamers around and will undoubtedly be contributing to the viewership success of the Rust server, but is he taking things too far of late? We’ll have to wait and see.