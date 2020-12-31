Logo
Entertainment

xQc apologizes for OfflineTV Rust server bust-up as streamer gets death messages

Published: 31/Dec/2020 10:34

by David Purcell
xqc rust
xQc / Facepunch Studios

Share

OfflineTV xQc

Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has addressed his “competitive” behavior from recent broadcasts on the OfflineTV Rust server, where he was accused of being rude to other streamers and his fans followed up with some heavy messages. 

The Canadian has been wrapped up in several controversies in the recent past, including getting banned on Twitch for stream sniping on Fall Guys during the GlitchCon 2020 Twitch Rivals event in November 2020.

After returning to the streaming website, his channel is back up and running, with his audience enjoying the time he’s spent on Rust. Rust, for those who haven’t seen already, is a survival game that’s actually pretty hot in the streaming community. Thousands of viewers, for example, have been tuning in to see the action daily on OfflineTV’s own server.

With xQc getting his hands dirty on December 30, some think he overstepped the mark with comments – and he’s since apologized for the way he was playing.

Rust gameplay
Facepunch Studios
Rust is a multiplayer survival game on PC, where players must survive the wilderness with limited resources.

xQc oversteps the mark in Rust

In a tweet, he said: “The OTV Rust server is too fun, that’s all I think about. My competitiveness overwhelmed me and I was rude to non-PVPers. Tomorrow we’re gonna do better and Team Rocket will take over.”

In one clip, he was seen demanding that a smaller streamer — Ash_on_lol — to “be useful for once and put some f**king wood in the fire place.” She has over 268,000 followers on her channel, and regularly collaborates with other players from OfflineTV.

That comment from xQc didn’t go down too well, as she responded: “Excuse me you f**king pr**k, I’m trying to get your f**king gun back, so don’t be a f**king piece of s**t. Be kind for once, yeah.”

After that interaction, Ash has since revealed she received death messages from xQc fans.

One told her to go kill herself because of what happened in-game, and in response to the whole situation, several people in the chat called for a petition to have xQc kicked from the OTV server altogether.

Whether or not action will be taken on that front remains to be seen. No comments have been released regarding the matter, though shroud has called for his removal during a broadcast, mounting the pressure on a decision to be made.

The former Overwatch pro player is one of the biggest streamers around and will undoubtedly be contributing to the viewership success of the Rust server, but is he taking things too far of late? We’ll have to wait and see.

Entertainment

CallMeCarson slams xQc fans after they flood his chat over Rust drama: “Get a life”

Published: 31/Dec/2020 5:33 Updated: 31/Dec/2020 6:13

by Brad Norton
xQc and CallmeCarson play Rust
Twitch: xQc / YouTube: CallmeCarsonLIVE

Share

CallMeCarson Rust xQc

Carson ‘CallMeCarson’ King is the latest social media celeb to join in on OfflineTV’s enormous Rust server, though it didn’t take long before his Twitch stream was overrun with Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s angry fans.

Carson hadn’t streamed on Twitch in 12 days but his return to the platform has already landed him in hot water. Having joined the OfflineTV Rust server with 50 of the most popular content creators, it didn’t take long for thousands of fans to explode at Carson.

While the server is intended to be safe, with no real fighting allowed, some mishaps have already caused big drama. Shroud targeted xQc as the one who would make the server ‘implode,’ and while he was involved, Carson might have beaten him to the punch.

Just an hour into his time on the server and thousands of xQc’s viewers hopped over into his chat. Here’s how Carson made a mess of things early on before lashing back at those who piled into his Twitch stream chat.

As xQc began explaining some rules to his group, Carson randomly decided it was time to knock him down. After chasing him around for a few seconds, he hit xQc with a cleaver and refused to explain why.

“I’m making a good impression on everyone on Twitch,” he joked after the crime. While nothing came of it at first and xQc just respawned like usual, Twitch viewers weren’t happy with his actions.

In just five minutes, a huge group of viewers from xQc’s stream jumped over to berate Carson in his Twitch chat. “13,000 viewers? That many xQc frogs came to my stream? What the hell.”

A seemingly simple action – and a relatively harmless one at that – caused these fans to flame Carson as though the server had been ruined. “What is your deal? He asked. “I killed him… in [a] video game. Get a life. Holy s***.”

While viewers were clearly upset, xQc didn’t even seem all too bothered in the moment. The group went about their business and continued playing together for another hour before Carson hopped off.

It’s unclear if this interaction will keep Carson from returning to the star-studded Rust server. Adding fuel to the fire with his comments, however, is sure to keep Twitch fans coming back, for better or worse.