xQc and Greekgodx lock horns in explosive argument over Twitch streaming

Twitch streamers Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Dimitri ‘Greekgodx’ Antonatos got into a heated argument live as the two debated ‘baiting,’ lifestyle choices, and each other’s content.

Greekgodx exploded onto Twitch once again after his ‘sexist’ comments during his stream sparked fury among the streaming community.

Following on from his temporary suspension from the platform, Greek has continued to ruffle feathers with his controversial claims.

It all came to a head when he suddenly appeared on Twitch star xQc’s livestream on July 8. What followed was a heated 90-minute long argument between the two, throwing insults and disagreeing over complex topics as they went.

Twitch: Greekgodx Following his ‘misogynist’ rant, Greekgodx has already been slammed by popular streamers Asmongold, Mizkif, and Knut.

xQc and Greekgodx clash during livestream

The debate kicked off as xQc was livestreaming, getting an unexpected Discord call from Greek. He warned that if his fellow streamer was going to “bait” then he was going to end the call immediately. After Greek reacted angrily, the two began a passionate argument which would drive xQc’s viewers wild.

The two fought over a series of deep and controversial topics throughout the spat including the ‘unhealthy’ lifestyle of being a streamer in which Greek called xQc “a waste of f**king genetics.” He also criticized him for “being stuck streaming in [his] room every day” and encouraged him to “take a cold shower.”

However, xQc didn’t sit by and quickly fired back: “Don’t talk to me about discipline. Even in the times that were easy you still found a way to f**k it up, man.” <span data-waterfall="false" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At one point during the fiery call, Greek said that xQc should be out ‘living his life’ after having had such a successful career on Twitch and having made so much money through streaming.

One such way xQc could achieve this, Greek claimed, would be to “buy a boat” with his millions. He also later suggested that if xQc didn’t buy one then he should just “build” one himself. <span data-waterfall="false" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This isn’t the first time Greek has ended up in a deep argument with a fellow creator after his ban. He also unleashed his unfiltered opinions during Asmongold’s stream where he slammed the MMORPG streamer for believing the Earth is round.

xQc and Greekgodx did bring the debate to a close to an end eventually, much to the relief of xQc’s viewers. However, it’s likely this isn’t the last we’ve heard from Greek.