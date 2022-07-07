Asmongold criticized after defending Greekgodx rant on Twitch stream

Terry Oh . 9 hours ago

Popular streamer Asmongold was criticized by the community for providing Dimitri ‘Greekgodx’ Antonatos an opportunity to speak on his Twitch broadcast while defending some of his more contentious points of view.

Greekgodx has become one of the more divisive figures on Twitch.

The British variety streamer was recently hit with a temporary ban on Twitch for a sexist and misogynistic outburst — quite literally stating if a woman wanted to date him, she would be expected to be “in the kitchen”, cooking and looking after the children, while he streamed and “made the money.”

The community became outraged at these comments. Many other streamers have since conflicted with Greekgod over his views.

But despite many labeling him as blatantly sexist, Asmongold publicly defended the streamer instead — even inviting him onto his broadcast to talk about his viewpoints.

When brought onto Asmongold’s Twitch channel on July 6, Greekgodx unleashed his unfiltered opinions once again.

For starters, he began calling Asmongold out for believing the Earth was round: “You’re not a Globet*rd. Please don’t tell me you’re a f**king Globet*rd.”

Even after Asmongold’s friend called out the controversial streamer, telling him “just go say this dumb sh*t on your channel,” Asmongold allowed Greekgodx to continue on.

“This is how I know the earth is flat,” he explained. “Way before we had internet, before anything happened, someone discovered gravity. And way before that, they discovered the earth was flat. Discovering the earth was the easy part. Then they discovered Gravity.

“So you’re telling me that suddenly they discovered the earth was round, when they already discovered that the earth was flat? They have way more knowledge than us, than we have today. Think about how the pyramids were built.”

Asmongold then had a futile attempt at refuting Greekgodx’s claims, quickly giving up after fundamental logical differences.

However that’s not what Asmongold’s viewers are necessarily upset over. Rather, many wished he had simply kicked Greek from his stream to begin with.

Asmon later defended him though by saying no one should dictate how another lives their life.

“People get so mad about this kind of stuff,” he said on stream about critics of Greek. “They’re just overly serious losers that try to tell you what to do with your life.”

Asmon then went on to ban people from his subreddit who dissented with this take. A megathread dedicated to the topic was also deleted.

This has been subject to much criticism online, with some even questioning whether Asmon would get in trouble for allowing a platform for disinformation on Twitch.

Twitch’s policy states “we seek to remove users whose online presence is dedicated to persistently sharing widely disproven and broadly shared harmful misinformation topics.”

However, whether any further ramifications are on the cards for the two streamers remains to be seen.