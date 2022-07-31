Hasan mocks Greekgodx for British accent “racism” claims after Twitch ban

Emma Hill . Last updated: Jul 31, 2022

Twitch streamer Hasan ‘Hasan’ Piker poked fun at Dimitri ‘Greekgodx’ Antonatos after he claimed that he would call out any fake British accents for being ‘racist’ following his Twitch ban.

Controversial streamer Greekgodx was slapped with his fourth Twitch ban, his second in a month, on July 28 for “hateful conduct.” Many believe it was due to a viral clip from his livestream appearing to show him impersonating an Asian family and mocking their accent.

However, Greek denied any such claims that he was being ‘racist.’ He also subsequently tweeted that if he heard anyone try to copy his accent he would call it out for being “100% racist.”

So, Hasan decided to put Greek’s threats to the test by reading the tweet in an over-exaggerated British accent.

Hasan pokes fun at Greek with fake British accent

On July 29, Hasan read out Greek’s tweet on his livestream. However, he decided to rattle Greek’s cage by reading it out in an over-the-top British accent.

“So, the final verdict is I’ve been banned for two weeks waiting for the appeal to go through because of hateful conduct,” Hasan read. “If I hear a single streamer mock a British accent I’m gonna freak out that is 100% racist from now on.”

Returning to his natural voice again, the 31-year-old shared his shock at Greek’s comment: “Is that what he said? That’s crazy […] I like that he’s openly admitting that he’s going to be fake outraged. That’s more honest.”

Unlike other streamers in the community, Hasan and Greekgodx haven’t come to blows face-to-face as of writing. However, he is yet another name to accuse Greek of acting out of the ordinary and playing up to a fake character for attention.

Greek is currently in the process of appealing against his two-week Twitch suspension. However, he is yet to openly live up to his promise and accuse Hasan of being ‘racist’ for the viral clip.