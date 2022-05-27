xQc reveals he lost $2 million during a single gambling stream

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel revealed he lost an insane $2 million during one single gambling stream as he continues to broadcast slots despite swearing them off less than a year ago.

xQc is back to hosting gambling streams, wagering absolutely massive amounts of money in the process.

Less than a year ago, the former Overwatch pro swore off gambling streams after revealing thousands of viewers were using his referral links to gamble their own money.

Now, he’s done a complete 180 on the issue and has been hosting gambling streams claiming his change of heart doesn’t necessarily mean he’s a hypocrite.

xQc reveals he lost $2 million in one day from gambling

The 26-year-old streamer was live on May 26 when he shared just how much he lost on slots in one single session the day prior.

Felix was streaming along with Greedgodx when he told the fellow streamer he lost “two” on gambling the day before.

“Oh, two dollars? That’s not that bad. Get back in there buddy, spin a couple more!” Greek said.

X eventually revealed it wasn’t two dollars, two hundred, or even two thousand he lost, but actually two million.

The Canadian streamer’s return to gambling on Twitch sparked massive controversy, although fellow Twitch star Asmongold leaped to his defense.

xQc didn’t gamble $2 million on stream on May 25, leading his viewers to believe he played tons and tons of slots after he turned the camera off.

Being the most-watched broadcaster on all of Twitch, xQc has the funds to blow huge amounts on slots and not be in financial ruin.

However, losing $2 million a day can’t be sustainable for any person regardless of profession.