Greekgodx returns to Twitch after ban for “hateful conduct”

Popular Twitch streamer Greekgodx has been unbanned from the platform after a two-week suspension in July 2022.

The streamer, who boasts over 1.7 million followers, was officially unbanned on August 11, 2022.

Although he has yet to speak on his comeback to the purple streaming platform, he did promise to “take over” the site on his return a few days prior.

Why was Greekgodx banned from Twitch?

Greek was hit with a ban from Twitch on July 28, causing confusion among his fanbase.

Greek’s suspension cropped up after a clip from his IRL broadcast went viral, where he appeared to mock an Asian family.

However, Greek claimed he was merely “making some random noises” and claimed that they were actually a “Greek family speaking Greek.”

He later confirmed that his ban was due to purported “hateful conduct” amid the incident.

Greek’s ban prompted a slew of reactions from other high-profile streamers in the space – most notably from names like xQc and Hasan, who criticized Greek for his response to the suspension (with xQc notably telling the streamer to “get a grip.”)

Now that he’s finally back, fans are waiting with bated breath for his return stream, as well as potentially more information regarding his ban.