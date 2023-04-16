WWE’s John Morrison calls out Logan Paul, Jake & KSI after Creator Clash victory

WWE Superstar John Morrison pulled off a massive upset against Harley of Epic Meal Time during Creator Clash 2, and now he’s calling out the biggest names in influencer boxing including Logan Paul, Jake Paul, and KSI.

Harley Morenstein set a precedent following his fight against Arin Hanson at Creator Clash 1. The heavyweight monster brutally beat his opponent and bravely accepted anyone who dared challenge him in the ring.

Little did he know, his next opponent would be WWE Superstar John Morrison. A man whom Harley towered over in weight and stature, yet he stood no chance of defeating.

While Morrison claimed his worst field of combat was boxing, he approached the ring as David approached Goliath, easily dismantling his giant foe in two rounds. And after the bout, he set his sights on some of influencer boxing’s biggest stars.

Morrison challenges KSI to a boxing match

After his victory, John Morrison was asked who he would want to step in the ring with next. There are not many people who might want to step into the ring with him after such an intense fight, but he had a few fighters on his mind.

“There are some influencer boxers I have zero respect for. Jake Paul? Blegh! Logan Paul? Blegh! They both make me sick. The Paul brothers make me sick. Overnight tough guys. The entire Misfits boxing promotion, they’re all the sh*ts.”

He then moved on to who he would accept a fight from. “Jake? Logan? No! Jake got beat. Logan got beat by KSI. Which is why I’m gonna put KSI on blast right now!”

While a boxing match could take place between Morrison and KSI at some point, it wouldn’t be until later this year. KSI recently announced his next bout will be against Joe Fournier on May 13.