WWE Superstar Grayson Waller fires back after Joey Swoll callout

Joey Swoll and WWE Superstar Grayson Waller have come to metaphorical blows after Swole called out Waller for his gym etiquette.

Self-proclaimed CEO of gym positivity Joey Swoll is no stranger to calling people out for bad behaviour in the gym. Recently he set his sights on WWE Superstars Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

After calling out the two professional wrestlers in a viral video, the Swoll army ridiculed the WWE Superstars. Waller, who has been cozying up to Logan Paul recently, is no stranger to a verbal joust and has clapped back at Joey Swoll and his fans.

Fans of both have been going back and forth on X as the two duke it out. However, there is a chance that this whole thing is a work.

The whole thing kicked off with a TikTok from Swoll seemingly berating Waller and Theory for their behavior while filming at a gym. Of course, Swoll did challenge Theory to a wrestling match so in all likelihood, it could just be some viral marketing for the upcoming WrestleMania 40 or even an actual match down the line.

Waller chimed in with a response of his own sticking up for his tag team partner and on-screen bestie. Calling Swoll a “giant flop” which, for folks that don’t speak Australian, is tantamount to being called a loser.

The WWE Superstar even posted his own video to X roasting Swoll and his fanbase. Alleging that he’d received a number of hateful DMs, Waller took some shots.

“For a bunch of people who worship you (Joey Swoll) as a gym guy, your fans are a bunch of fat, ugly losers,” Waller quipped. “Maybe your fans should have spent more time reading than pretending to go to the gym.”

Waller is well known for his incorrigible on-air personality and his job is to get people riled up so most folks in the comments are taking it in stride.

It’s probably a little too late for a WrestleMania spot but we might see Joey Swoll enter the ring with either Theory or Waller at some point down the line.

