World of Warcraft and South Park cosplay legend Jarod Nandin passes away

Published: 4/Jan/2021 3:12

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jarod Nandin South Park Pass Away
Phil Hornshaw

Jarod Nandin, who famously cosplayed the villainous high-level World of Warcraft player from one of South Park’s most iconic episodes, ‘Make Love Not Warcraft,’ has sadly passed away.

Jarod Nandin was nothing short of a legend in the cosplay community. He made headlines everywhere back in 2013 when he cosplayed the high-level World of Warcraft player from South Park’s ‘Make Love Not Warcraft’ episode at Blizzcon.

For those who can’t remember, the character was an obese and bald middle-aged man. He was supposed to represent a stereotypical PC gamer nerd who had no life outside World of Warcraft. Jarod’s cosplay was a surprise, and it was perfect.

Jarod revealed his health had rapidly declined back on December 18, 2020. Sadly, it never improved and eventually claimed his life. His passing has left a hole in many people’s hearts, including presenter, podcast host, and video game journalist Michele Morrow.

“Today, the Warcraft and greater Blizzard community lost one of its sweetest souls,” she said. “Jarod Nandin, also known as JarodNWBZPWNR, was best known [for] his famous Blizzcon cosplay “That Which Has No Life” from the South Park episode “Make Love Not Warcraft.”

“Jarod had a fantastic sense of humor and was an advocate for cosplayers, body acceptance, and positivity,” she added. “I always enjoyed seeing him online and at conventions [throughout] the years.

Jarod Nandin South Park Pass Away
Comedy Central
Jarod’s legendary recreation of the iconic South Park character will always be remembered.

“He loved Overwatch and was a kickass gamer,” she said, which is something not a lot of people realized. “I saw him at Blizzcon nearly every year. He gave the best hugs and always had something positive to share.”

“Rest In Peace Jarod, you beautiful soul,” she said. “Blizzcon won’t be the same without you. Thank you for making an impact [on] my life and so many others. We will never forget you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michele Morrow (@michelemorrow)

Jarod will always be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, inspiring confidence, dedication to the community, and of course, his iconic cosplay. Nobody has ever managed to bring that character to life as well as he did.

It takes a special kind of person to invest their time in bringing joy and happiness to other people’s lives, even if it’s something simple, like putting a smile on their face at Blizzcon. Jarod was one of those people.

Gaming

How to watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2021: Stream, schedule, more

Published: 4/Jan/2021 2:31

by Brad Norton
YouTube: Games Done Quick

Awesome Games Done Quick

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is back for its 2021 event with all the biggest speedrunners taking part. From when your favorite games will be ripped apart to where you can tune in, here’s everything you need to know.

AGDQ is one of the biggest charity events each and every year on Twitch. Hundreds of thousands tune in from around the world as the week-long event showcases the best of the speedrunning community for a good cause.

From classic video games to modern releases, the best speedrunners are always finding new tricks to break them down. Glitching through the most popular titles is what it’s all about and 2021 is no different.

Dozens of games will be on display throughout the latest event and we’ve got you covered with a guide to keep on top of it all.

How to watch AGDQ 2021


If you’ve never watched an AGDQ event before, tuning in couldn’t be simpler. The stream is broadcast live on the GamesDoneQuick Twitch channel with viewership often in the six-figure range. 

While no in-person event could be held this time around, the show goes on in a digital format. We’ve embedded the channel here for your viewing convenience.

The speedrunners will all be showcasing their talents from home while commentators chime in over the top. As a result, the stream itself won’t be much different from usual.

AGDQ 2021 schedule

Crash Bandicoot trilogy
Activision
The entire Crash Bandicoot trilogy is just one of many impressive feats that will be on display this year.

As per usual, there are no real breaks when it comes to AGDQ. The stream will be live throughout the entire seven-day run from January 3 to January 10  with different games backing onto one another the whole way through.

A ton of iconic video games are all lined up for their respective runners. From the classic Mario and Zelda titles to newer releases like Celeste and Minecraft Dungeons. Of course, the event wouldn’t be quite the same without a few extremely niche titles as well.

Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City for the SNES and The Mummy for the PS1 is just the tip of the iceberg. Tuning in at any random hour could have you watching some hilarious speedruns.

You can check the full schedule for every single speedrun on the official Games Done Quick site.

AGDQ event
YouTube: Games Done Quick
Last year’s event smashed records with over $3 million raised for charity.

Hundreds of thousands in charitable donations come through each and every year during the AGDQ event.

That trend looks to continue on in 2021 with the gaming community coming together to celebrate in this uniquely special way.