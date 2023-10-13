Fans petition to get Inquisitor Ghost a skin in Call of Duty after his supposed death

Call of Duty fans are petitioning for Inquisitor Ghost’s famous rendition of Ghost to be added as an operator skin following the popular cosplayer’s supposed death.

Inquisitor Ghost is a popular Italian cosplayer on TikTok whose content surrounds his take on Simon “Ghost” Riley from the Call of Duty franchise. As his name suggests, Inquisitor Ghost mixed The Inquisitor from Star Wars with the Call of Duty operator.

Allegedly false accusations were made by another TikToker named ‘titoisactingbadly’ and their girlfriend, accusing him of purportedly messaging an underaged girl. Shortly after the accusations were made towards Inquisitor Ghost, he started a TikTok live, where it’s speculated that he took his own life. However, no official documentation has yet come forward confirming his death.

Since news of this live stream surfaced, his TikTok account can no longer be accessed. There is speculation that this is due to TikTok’s guidelines surrounding certain topics; however, others suspect the account could have been potentially removed by a friend or family member. Inquisitor Ghost’s Instagram account has also disappeared following the incident.

Inquisitor Ghost operator skin petition surpasses 33,000 signatures

Before his alleged death, Inquisitor Ghost expressed interest in getting his very own operator skin in Call of Duty. Fans of the franchise and Inquisitor Ghost are attempting to make his dream a reality by starting a petition and raising awareness.

TikTok: Inquisitore3 Inquisitor Ghost is a prominent cosplayer on TikTok.

“We are calling on Activision and the creators behind Call of Duty to honor Inquisitor’s memory by creating a skin based on him,” said the petition organizer. “This would not only fulfill his dream, but also serve as an endearing tribute that recognizes his impact within the gaming community.”

The petition on Change.org has over 33,000 signatures at the time of writing this article, with a current goal of reaching 35,000. Those who have signed the petition have left their thoughts and feelings behind in the form of comments and video responses.

Activision has not made a comment or statement regarding the movement to get Inquisitor Ghost into the game. However, they have made several other operator skins for major influencers in the past, such as Timothy ‘timthetatman‘ Betar and Nick ‘NICKMERCS‘ Kolcheff.