WoW players want Legendary South Park weapon in Season of Discovery

With World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery on the immediate horizon, players have taken to social media to discuss new Legendary weapons they would like to see added.

After Season of Discovery was announced at Blizzcon, it was widely seen as confirmation of the long-awaited Classic+ mode that the community had been asking for. The game is set to feature new content based on previously unfinished zones and unique abilities, class roles, and gear, all set within Vanilla Azeroth.

This exciting new frontier for Blizzard has generated significant interest in the specifics of the developer’s plans, with much of it a mystery until the full launch on November 30. This lack of concrete information has left much to speculation, with many expressing their individual ideals for the game when it does arrive.

Part of this is discussing potential new gear, and a post on social media has made it clear that there is one weapon that players want to use more than any other.

Season of Discovery could provide a home for the Sword of a Thousand Truths

In a post on Reddit, one user asked the community what Legendary weapons they would like to see in the game, with one answer quickly proving more popular than any other.

With Season of Discovery designed to be more about fun and experimentation than anything else, one player decided it could be the right time for South Park’s Sword of a Thousand Truths to finally make an appearance. Many quickly agreed, with one going further and suggesting to the developers: “Make it a part of a quest chain, with the final quest to kill 50 boars.”

The Sword of a Thousand Truths features in South Park’s highly acclaimed Make Love, Not Warcraft episode, in which they delve into the World of Warcraft for the first time but quickly find themselves killed by a high-level griefer who terrorizes the server.

After leveling in secret by killing boars in the forest, the developer gives them the Sword of a Thousand Truths to rid the game of this evil character once and for all.

It would undoubtedly be a hilarious and long-overdue addition to the game, but fans also had more lore-appropriate suggestions to ponder, with one saying: “The Scythe of Elune could be cool. Like the Ashbringer, it was an artifact in Legion, but all its backstory comes from vanilla quest chains. Since the black riders were after it, it would make sense to find it in the Kara crypts.”

Whatever materializes when the game is released on November 30, Blizzard has done a great job of exciting the community with a dearth of information. As players attempt to uncover the secrets on offer, who knows if someone will finally discover the Sword of a Thousand Truths.