What happed to Inquisitor Ghost? COD cosplayer reportedly dead by suicide in TikTok Live

Popular Call of Duty cosplayer Inquisitor, best known for his cosplays of the COD character Ghost, has reportedly died by suicide, showcased in a disturbing and concerning TikTok Live.

Earlier in October 2023, the Italian cosplayer, who goes by Inquisitore3 on TikTok, was accused of grooming minors, facing much backlash from the community, with over 100k followers himself.

His last posts were on September 27, almost two weeks before the TikTok Live video in question took place, and prior to the accusations catching steam on social media.

As questions were running rampant across his community and fans discussed the allegations being made, Inquisitore went live on TikTok late on Monday, October 9, with a very concerning view.

Warning: While we will not be sharing the video here, the footage is disturbing can be triggering for some.

Inquisitor Ghost TikTok Live

The live video was simply an empty room, with a window, late at night and very dark, with comments turned off and users unable to discuss what was going on.

While the room seemed empty, it soon became apparent that something was happening, as somebody started trying to smash through the window, though viewers were unaware of what was happening at the time.

There was then a panic and what looked like someone performing CPR, just slightly out of view of the camera, as another person who broke in is on the phone.

In Italian, the woman was heard demanding to “call someone” for help, before one of the people in the video confirmed that “he was hanged here” and asking “where the f**k are they [the ambulance]?”

This immediately led fans to speculate that Inquisitore had died, as the operator on the call guided them through the CPR process to attempt resuscitation.

This page will be updated as and when more information becomes available.