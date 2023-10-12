Inquisitor Ghost’s TikTok account disappears after CoD cosplayer supposedly dies

The TikTok account of late CoD cosplayer ‘Inquisitor Ghost’ has disappeared after the influencer supposedly took his own life during a live stream.

Inquisitor Ghost is an Italian cosplayer best known for his rendition of Call of Duty’s Simon “Ghost” Riley, who wears a balaclava emblazoned with a skull. The cosplay is also seemingly combined with The Inquisitor from Star Wars.

The cosplayer enjoyed a following of over 100,000 fans on TikTok before allegations emerged accusing him of grooming a minor. His last content on TikTok was made in late September.

On October 9, it was reported that the cosplayer may have taken his own life during a live stream.

TikTok: Inquisitore3 Inquisitor Ghost is a prominent cosplayer on TikTok.

In the stream, viewers could make out someone trying to break out of a window in a dimly lit room. After some commotion, a person could be seen performing CPR on someone just out of view.

Although his death has not been confirmed, many viewers online believe that the cosplayer has died and a swath of videos and even petitions have been created memorializing the TikToker.

Fans shocked after Inquisitor Ghost’s TikTok account disappears

However, on October 12, fans noticed that they could no longer access Inquisitor Ghost’s TikTok account, which was called ‘inquisitore3.’

Now, viewers are met with a blank page that simply reads: “Couldn’t find this account.”

TikTok Viewers are met with this message when trying to access Inquisitor Ghost’s TikTok account.

Thus far, it’s unclear what caused this issue, but many viewers hypothesize it could be due to Inquisitor’s live stream that took place on October 9. TikTok’s Community Guidelines state that the app “does not allow showing, promoting, or sharing plans for suicide or self-harm.”

Still others have questioned if TikTok deleted the account altogether, or if his account may have been deleted by a friend or family member.

It’s important to note that Inquisitor’s death has not been confirmed, leaving fans seeking out more information until concrete news is shared.