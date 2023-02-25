Woman’s racist rant at Amy’s Family Pizzeria in Hatboro goes viral

A viral TikTok video captured by kellyflores765 showed a woman at Amy’s Family Pizzeria questioning a manager about his immigration status, after hearing Spanish playing on a television.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, the customer was caught going on a nearly five-minute racist tirade against a Hispanic manager at the Hatboro pizzeria.

“What’s wrong with that is you’re not American dude. I will look you the f**k up and get you the f**k out of our town. F**k you,” she said, flipping him off. “Give me my money back. I’m not giving my money to some illegal immigrant.”

The manager then questioned how she knew that he’s an illegal immigrant,

“You got Spanish on your TV. That’s a ‘f**k you’ to Americans dude,” she said, giving him the finger again. “My father was a World War Two veteran, okay? His friends and family died so you could sit here right now and make money. And you’re going to do this kind of sh*t?”

After the woman learned she was being filmed by an employee behind the counter, she called them out. The camera person explained they were recording her because she “is a racist.”

“You’re a victim. I’m an American,” the woman fired back, before taking out her phone and filming the workers. “They’re filming me because I am white,” the customer claimed.

In a recent statement, Hatboro police said that they responded to the restaurant on February 23, where they “de-escalated the dispute with the customer.”

Police said they were reviewing a video of the incident and are investigating further. Thus far, no charges have been filed.

“This lady walked into our pizza shop (owned by Hispanics) and heard Spanish coming from our TV and started discriminating [against] us. Not all Spanish speakers are Mexican and it was bold of her to assume so,” Amy’s Family Pizzeria wrote in a caption on the viral video.

“Discrimination should NOT happen to anyone, no matter who they are nor what their background is. America is a country built by immigrants. I’m so sorry if you have ever experienced something like this,” the pizzeria said.

