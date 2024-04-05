Woman stuns TikTok by making ‘Starbucks’ iced macchiato at 7-Eleven

A woman stunned the whole of TikTok after she entered a 7-Eleven and made an iced macchiato that rivalled Starbucks.

In the clip, a 7-Eleven customer wrote “POV: getting iced coffee from 7/11 like I’m in a convenience store in Korea… I love playing Korean convenience store simulator.”

We can see the TikTok user named Franki filling up her cup with ice, then grabbing a caramel-flavored coffee creamer and pouring it into the Big Gulp cup, before adding some more.

“Making a macchiato,” she wrote in the text overlay, adding a pump of caramel along with espresso. The video ends as she shows off her beverage ro viewers, clearly pleased with the creation.

Article continues after ad

7-Eleven claim: “We are always looking to enhance value for our customers, so coffee drinkers who bring their own reusable cup in-store will only pay $1.50 for a regular coffee,” the chain’s CEO, Angus McKay stated in a press release.

Article continues after ad

“By comparison, it’s not uncommon to see a regular coffee cost between $4.50-$5.50. If a customer was to buy a regular coffee every day of the year from 7-Eleven, instead of paying $4 or more elsewhere, they’d still save more than $730 per year.”

After the post was made, people were envious of the woman’s beverage, writing: “Where you from cause my 7/11 don’t have espresso.”

Article continues after ad

“The way I went to try and get iced coffee and the machine was also out of both,” another wrote.

Some thought the concoction Franki made was insane, writing: “How many little creamers did it take to fill the cup?! I’m curious.”

Most were here for it, however, and were happy they could “play Starbucks in 7/11 now.”

Another customer went viral, after they shared a video of Wendy’s all new White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty.