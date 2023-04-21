Woman shocks viewers with viral farting stunts in public

A woman on TikTok has left her viewers shocked by uploading videos of her farting in various places in public.

When it comes to going viral on TikTok, your videos are at the mercy of the app’s algorithm and interaction from viewers.

One thing that seems to always get the attention of people when scrolling through the app is quick, funny anecdotes like a fart joke.

TikToker Larajuicy has the algorithm down pat with her niche, as she continuously leaves viewers shocked with absurd farting stunts in public.

Woman uploads videos of her farts on TikTok

Since creating her account in early 2023, Lara has gone viral with nearly every video uploaded where she breaks wind in an assortment of public places.

In one of her first viral videos, she rode a rip-stick in her backyard. As of writing, it’s been viewed nearly eight million times.

In her most recent viral upload, Lara was in the Lowes parking lot carrying a long PVC pipe when she declared her intentions.

She put one end against the microphone and the other at her derriere and farted into it.

Viewers continued to share their thoughts about her flatulence across all of her videos, with many enjoying her content.

“Ok I was a little weirded out at first but this one was cool. I got some pipe at home probably gonna duet this one,” one viewer replied.

“You’re my spirit animal and I’m here for it,” another viewer said.

Another asked: “As a fellow gassy girl are you making money off this yet?”

It’s clear that viewers are enjoying her content, as she’s amassed over 75k followers with videos of her burning calories with farts.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, check out our coverage.