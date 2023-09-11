IShowSpeed goes off the rails farting on Kai Cenat and his new girlfriend

IShowSpeed has gone viral for another bizarre clip, with this time the YouTube star farting on fellow streamer Kai Cenat and his girlfriend.

IShowSpeed has made a name for himself in the live streaming space, quickly becoming one of the biggest creators on the scene and absolutely dominating YouTube.

Known for some of his wild antics, from diving head first into his streaming setup to meeting football star Cristiano Ronaldo, there’s no guessing what the streamer might get up to on any given day.

Linking up with fellow creator Kai Cenat following the Sidemen Charity match, the streaming star has gone viral once again — this time for letting out a bit of gas.

IShowSpeed farts on Kai Cenat and his new girlfriend

During the latest episode of The Kai ‘N Speed Show on September 10, while also accompanied by a female guest who he claimed to be Kai’s “new girlfriend”, Speed suddenly stood up and proceeded to bend over and let one rip mid-conversation.

“Eww, what the f**k,” Kai’s pro-claimed “girlfriend” cried out. “Did he just fart in her face?” Kai asked looking shocked. “I fully tasted that,” the girl added.

With a look of pure astonishment from Kai and horror from his girlfriend, the 18-year-old continued, letting out a few more farts. “That smells like cauliflower and bad onion,” the girl said.

“Bro, bro, bro,” Kai repeated, before begging him to stop. “Stop! Stop,” he said, while also slapping the young YouTuber on the back. “You can’t be farting in people’s faces, bro.”

Moments later, one of the two streamers let out one last fart, although both refused to take responsibility and attempted to pin it on the other. “Eww b*tch that was you,” Speed hit out. “You dirty a** monkey bro. On my life that was you. That’s why you put your knee up.”