TikTok users baffled as woman stumbles upon NPC streams out in public

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she came across three ‘NPC’ streams on the streets of New York as viewers have been left baffled by what she saw.

Over the last few weeks, the internet has become quite obsessed with the NPC trend that has spawned from TikTok. As the name implies, the person pretending to be an NPC – a non-playable character – sits looking at the camera and reacts to gifts that pop up on-screen.

It was spearheaded by Pinkydoll and Natuecoco has become pretty lucrative too, with some TikTokers revealing that they’ve made thousands for just sitting down and pretending to not be real – and it could even be heading to Warzone too. Celebrities like Nicki Minaj have even jumped on board as well, though she got roasted mightily for her attempt.

Some streamers have been taking their attempts to new levels too, focusing on just one particular gift to build their persona around. And, well, some are just doing it in public too.

Woman spots three NPC streams in public and can’t believe it

That’s why Keli Anne Sewell (makeupxka) has gone viral on TikTok as she came across not one, but three different NPC streams in New York City, all within spitting distance of each other.

“This guy was going ‘wheres my Tesla bro’ over and over like a MF glitch,” the TikToker captioned her post, which has now received over 680,000 views. “Are we living in a simulation or just New York?” Keli added as she seemed behind the eight ball on the NPC trend.

Viewers were also baffled by what she’d seen too. “People keep losing their sims,” joked one. “New York is so strange bro,” added another. “What is going on?” another questioned.

Some, though, tipped their cap to the streamers for doing it in public and have recognized them before. “I’ve been waiting to see this POV!” commented one. “Tbh, this a calm day,” another added.

One viewer pointed out that the guy she was focusing on initially is known as ‘Butterfly NPC’ and streams from that spot on a regular basis.

So, maybe we’ll get another clip from his angle that shows Keli’s own confusion at the whole thing.