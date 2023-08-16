Woman says she was spied on by AirBnB hosts living in secret loft on property

A TikToker was left feeling “terrified” and “violated” after discovering her AirBnB had a hidden loft concealed behind a “secret wall,” and believes the owners were spying on her and her friends.

A slew of jaw-dropping AirBnB listings have gone viral in the past. From guests finding hidden cameras in their bathrooms and even stumbling upon secret tunnels in their vacation spot, there’s seemingly no end to the outrageous discoveries people make in their holiday accommodations.

However, one woman’s story about her bachelorette getaway is turning heads all across the net, as she believes her AirBnB hosts were spying on her and her friends.

First uploaded to TikTok on August 14, user ‘Hey Alexa’s’ fiance detailed the shocking conditions she supposedly discovered at a “Tranquil Waterfront Retreat Haven” listed on AirBnB in San Rafael, California.

HiChee This property has become the center of a scandal on TikTok after a guest claimed she and her friends were “actively surveilled” by a couple secretly living inside the home.

Woman “terrified” after discovering cameras and hidden room

According to the fiance, Alexa and a group of girlfriends were headed to the home to celebrate her bachelorette party when they found a “false door” that led to a “secret staircase,” seemingly attached to another floor of the residence — which they claim wasn’t listed online.

That’s not all; the girls also discovered a slew of security cameras placed outside and supposedly saw a light turn on in an upstairs room, where a man was allegedly watching them.

When the group called the authorities, the landlord was contacted and claimed they would arrive at the residence in “25 minutes,” but showed up “within two or three minutes,” leading the group to believe the hosts were actually living on the property without disclosing that information.

In a follow-up video, Alexa claimed she’d discovered a window in her bathroom that was supposedly attached to the wall that led up to the “mystery upstairs unit,” leaving her paranoid that she was being spied on.

She and her group did a walk-through of the residence with law enforcement before packing up their things and leaving “peacefully.”

“It’s extremely violating and a horrible feeling,” the TikToker said of her experience. “Please be aware of your surroundings and be safe.”

In yet another follow-up video, Alexa said that someone claiming they were a “pool technician” entered the property “super late at night,” who they believe was the man supposedly watching them from the secret upstairs loft. She also stated that the group paid $4,6000 for a two-night stay and were not immediately refunded.

She also attached texts with the host, who claimed in one message that “nobody else lives on the property” in response to her concerns. Alexa further claimed that she felt she and her friends were being “actively surveilled,” as the host messaged them as soon as they began fiddling with the controls on the hot tub.

Alexa’s videos have garnered over a million views as commenters express outrage over the situation, with some calling for the property to be banned from AirBnB.

Although the original listing seems to have been removed from AirBnB, the same property is listed on a slew of other sites under the same title. In a listing taken from Hichee, the host writes that “the entire property, entire first floor, entire front courtyard, backyard with pool and spa and BBQ area, deck area where boat is docked,” is accessible and that they are “nearby by phone and fully accessible to assist.”

Dexerto has reached out to AirBnB for comment on the situation.

This is just the latest AirBnB fiasco to take over the internet after a TikToker put her host on blast for their “crazy” cleaning fees.