TikTokers shocked to discover Airbnb comes with peepholes, hidden rooms, and secret tunnels

Two women shared to TikTok the “quirks and charm” of their Airbnb, which shockingly came included with peepholes, hidden rooms, and secret tunnels.

Airbnb has become one of the world’s most visited travel websites since it first became public in 2007. With the platform’s massive 150+ million user base, it’s not surprising that there have been some negative stories arising throughout the years.

TikToker Tierra Burris, who goes by ‘tierrasaurusrex’ on the platform, recently stayed at a “renovated old Portland home” with her friend, Scarlet Wolf.

But what the pair discovered was enough to have the girls scrambling for a refund and a quick exit from the house.

After having been first given the wrong address, the women were then told they weren’t allowed to access the building from the front door. Entering from the back, they found a hidden key that hadn’t been disclosed to them.

“There was a key that she didn’t tell us about hidden outside,” Burris said. “There is this little tiny little hole area down here where there was another key that accessed the door that we were not informed of.”

From here, the friends found more secrets within the house that started to leave them feeling uneasy about their stay. Many of the room’s closets included doors and passages inside, leading into darkness that the women insisted they had no intention of exploring.

There was even a peephole leading into one of the bedrooms where Burris had initially planned to sleep. The disturbing discoveries resulted in Burris and Wolf contacting Airbnb about the possibility of a refund for their $3,500 stay so that they could find new accommodation.

A follow-up TikTok revealed that Airbnb did end up refunding their stay, with the women moving to a location where they felt safer and could sleep in peace.

“Just to confirm all of our suspicions, bumped into a local while I was getting some yogurt and he was like ‘yes, there’s a serial killer in the area,” Wolf said, referring to the murder of four women found between February and May of this year.

“Your fears are always valid no matter what and even if there was nothing wrong with that house, we just feel so much better being somewhere else,” Wolf continued, encouraging others to trust their gut instincts. “Always listen to your intuition even if it’s not that serious and do what makes you feel good.”

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.